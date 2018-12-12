Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pistons-Hornets, Box

December 12, 2018 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DETROIT (107)

Kennard 2-8 0-0 6, Griffin 9-16 5-9 26, Drummond 6-12 2-3 14, Jackson 6-15 2-2 18, Brown 4-5 0-2 8, Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Leuer 2-2 1-1 5, Pachulia 2-3 0-0 4, Calderon 2-9 0-0 4, Galloway 5-10 4-4 17. Totals 40-86 14-21 107.

CHARLOTTE (108)

Batum 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 3-8 0-0 9, Zeller 5-9 2-2 12, Walker 8-25 11-13 31, Lamb 4-13 5-6 13, Bridges 1-3 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-1 3-6 3, Hernangomez 5-6 2-2 13, Monk 3-9 0-1 7, Parker 5-9 6-7 16. Totals 35-85 29-37 108.

Detroit 25 30 38 14—107
Charlotte 37 23 22 26—108

3-Point Goals_Detroit 13-34 (Jackson 4-11, Galloway 3-4, Griffin 3-6, Kennard 2-5, Johnson 1-3, Brown 0-1, Calderon 0-4), Charlotte 9-28 (Walker 4-11, Williams 3-7, Hernangomez 1-1, Monk 1-3, Zeller 0-1, Batum 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Kaminsky 0-1, Lamb 0-2). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Detroit 49 (Drummond 13), Charlotte 42 (Williams 10). Assists_Detroit 23 (Griffin 7), Charlotte 21 (Walker 9). Total Fouls_Detroit 26, Charlotte 17. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Too Many Players). A_13,997 (19,077).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley