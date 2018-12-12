Pistons-Hornets, Box

DETROIT (107)

Kennard 2-8 0-0 6, Griffin 9-16 5-9 26, Drummond 6-12 2-3 14, Jackson 6-15 2-2 18, Brown 4-5 0-2 8, Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Leuer 2-2 1-1 5, Pachulia 2-3 0-0 4, Calderon 2-9 0-0 4, Galloway 5-10 4-4 17. Totals 40-86 14-21 107.

CHARLOTTE (108)

Batum 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 3-8 0-0 9, Zeller 5-9 2-2 12, Walker 8-25 11-13 31, Lamb 4-13 5-6 13, Bridges 1-3 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-1 3-6 3, Hernangomez 5-6 2-2 13, Monk 3-9 0-1 7, Parker 5-9 6-7 16. Totals 35-85 29-37 108.

Detroit 25 30 38 14—107 Charlotte 37 23 22 26—108

3-Point Goals_Detroit 13-34 (Jackson 4-11, Galloway 3-4, Griffin 3-6, Kennard 2-5, Johnson 1-3, Brown 0-1, Calderon 0-4), Charlotte 9-28 (Walker 4-11, Williams 3-7, Hernangomez 1-1, Monk 1-3, Zeller 0-1, Batum 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Kaminsky 0-1, Lamb 0-2). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Detroit 49 (Drummond 13), Charlotte 42 (Williams 10). Assists_Detroit 23 (Griffin 7), Charlotte 21 (Walker 9). Total Fouls_Detroit 26, Charlotte 17. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Too Many Players). A_13,997 (19,077).

