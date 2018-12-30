Pistons-Magic, Box

DETROIT (107)

Bullock 4-14 4-4 15, Griffin 4-10 6-6 15, Drummond 7-13 0-0 14, Jackson 5-15 0-0 11, Brown 4-8 2-2 10, Johnson 2-6 3-5 8, Pachulia 2-5 4-4 8, Galloway 2-7 2-2 6, Calderon 2-3 0-0 4, Kennard 7-11 0-0 16. Totals 39-92 21-23 107.

ORLANDO (109)

Isaac 1-4 2-2 4, Gordon 8-15 5-7 22, Vucevic 10-15 2-2 22, Augustin 6-11 10-10 26, Fournier 6-10 0-0 13, Iwundu 0-3 2-2 2, Bamba 2-7 0-0 4, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 3-7 1-1 7, Ross 4-13 0-0 9. Totals 40-85 22-24 109.

Detroit 21 38 24 24—107 Orlando 31 31 23 24—109

3-Point Goals_Detroit 8-31 (Bullock 3-8, Kennard 2-5, Griffin 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Jackson 1-6, Drummond 0-1, Brown 0-1, Calderon 0-1, Galloway 0-3), Orlando 7-24 (Augustin 4-7, Fournier 1-2, Gordon 1-4, Ross 1-5, Iwundu 0-1, Vucevic 0-2, Bamba 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 51 (Drummond 15), Orlando 45 (Vucevic 11). Assists_Detroit 21 (Griffin 5), Orlando 21 (Augustin 8). Total Fouls_Detroit 21, Orlando 20. A_17,761 (18,846).

