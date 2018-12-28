Pistons-Pacers, Box

DETROIT (88)

Bullock 5-10 0-0 13, Griffin 6-14 3-3 18, Drummond 6-11 0-0 12, Jackson 2-11 3-3 8, Brown 3-12 0-0 6, S.Johnson 2-9 0-0 4, Leuer 2-3 1-2 5, Pachulia 2-4 2-2 6, Calderon 1-2 0-0 2, Galloway 0-6 0-0 0, Kennard 5-8 2-2 14, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-91 11-12 88.

INDIANA (125)

Bogdanovic 6-10 0-0 12, Young 8-13 1-2 17, Turner 8-11 1-2 17, Collison 7-7 3-3 19, Oladipo 2-9 3-4 7, McDermott 5-8 1-2 12, Leaf 1-1 0-0 3, Sabonis 8-12 3-4 19, O’Quinn 2-4 0-0 4, Holiday 2-2 0-0 5, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 0-1 0-0 0, T.Evans 4-9 2-3 10. Totals 53-88 14-20 125.

Detroit 21 24 24 19— 88 Indiana 32 26 33 34—125

3-Point Goals_Detroit 9-36 (Griffin 3-7, Bullock 3-8, Kennard 2-4, Jackson 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Brown 0-3, S.Johnson 0-3, Galloway 0-4), Indiana 5-19 (Collison 2-2, Leaf 1-1, Holiday 1-1, McDermott 1-2, O’Quinn 0-1, Young 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Turner 0-2, Oladipo 0-2, T.Evans 0-3, Bogdanovic 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 44 (Drummond 12), Indiana 43 (Sabonis 12). Assists_Detroit 25 (Calderon 7), Indiana 33 (Oladipo, Collison 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 22, Indiana 17. Technicals_Pachulia. A_17,923 (20,000).

