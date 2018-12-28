Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pistons-Pacers, Box

December 28, 2018 9:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DETROIT (88)

Bullock 5-10 0-0 13, Griffin 6-14 3-3 18, Drummond 6-11 0-0 12, Jackson 2-11 3-3 8, Brown 3-12 0-0 6, S.Johnson 2-9 0-0 4, Leuer 2-3 1-2 5, Pachulia 2-4 2-2 6, Calderon 1-2 0-0 2, Galloway 0-6 0-0 0, Kennard 5-8 2-2 14, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-91 11-12 88.

INDIANA (125)

Bogdanovic 6-10 0-0 12, Young 8-13 1-2 17, Turner 8-11 1-2 17, Collison 7-7 3-3 19, Oladipo 2-9 3-4 7, McDermott 5-8 1-2 12, Leaf 1-1 0-0 3, Sabonis 8-12 3-4 19, O’Quinn 2-4 0-0 4, Holiday 2-2 0-0 5, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 0-1 0-0 0, T.Evans 4-9 2-3 10. Totals 53-88 14-20 125.

Detroit 21 24 24 19— 88
Indiana 32 26 33 34—125

3-Point Goals_Detroit 9-36 (Griffin 3-7, Bullock 3-8, Kennard 2-4, Jackson 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Brown 0-3, S.Johnson 0-3, Galloway 0-4), Indiana 5-19 (Collison 2-2, Leaf 1-1, Holiday 1-1, McDermott 1-2, O’Quinn 0-1, Young 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Turner 0-2, Oladipo 0-2, T.Evans 0-3, Bogdanovic 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 44 (Drummond 12), Indiana 43 (Sabonis 12). Assists_Detroit 25 (Calderon 7), Indiana 33 (Oladipo, Collison 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 22, Indiana 17. Technicals_Pachulia. A_17,923 (20,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union