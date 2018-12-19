Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pistons-Timberwolves, Box

December 19, 2018 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DETROIT (129)

Kennard 1-7 0-0 3, Griffin 13-22 3-6 34, Drummond 5-7 5-9 16, Jackson 7-13 7-9 24, Bullock 12-21 2-2 33, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Leuer 0-1 0-0 0, Pachulia 0-0 0-2 0, Calderon 1-4 0-0 2, Galloway 3-10 0-0 8, Brown 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 46-94 17-28 129.

MINNESOTA (123)

Covington 7-15 3-5 22, Gibson 3-5 0-0 6, Towns 6-15 4-6 16, Rose 14-29 4-4 33, Wiggins 6-17 3-3 16, Saric 6-10 1-1 15, Tolliver 0-1 0-0 0, Dieng 2-4 4-4 8, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Okogie 1-4 5-6 7. Totals 45-103 24-29 123.

Detroit 27 26 25 40 11—129
Minnesota 26 36 30 26 5—123

3-Point Goals_Detroit 20-48 (Bullock 7-12, Griffin 5-10, Jackson 3-5, Galloway 2-7, Drummond 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Kennard 1-5, Brown 0-1, Calderon 0-3), Minnesota 9-33 (Covington 5-11, Saric 2-5, Wiggins 1-2, Rose 1-4, Jones 0-1, Tolliver 0-1, Okogie 0-2, Towns 0-7). Fouled Out_Towns, Gibson. Rebounds_Detroit 44 (Drummond 16), Minnesota 49 (Towns, Gibson 8). Assists_Detroit 26 (Calderon 7), Minnesota 22 (Rose 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 25, Minnesota 27. Technicals_Jackson, Gibson. A_15,883 (19,356).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency