Pistons-Timberwolves, Box

DETROIT (129)

Kennard 1-7 0-0 3, Griffin 13-22 3-6 34, Drummond 5-7 5-9 16, Jackson 7-13 7-9 24, Bullock 12-21 2-2 33, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Leuer 0-1 0-0 0, Pachulia 0-0 0-2 0, Calderon 1-4 0-0 2, Galloway 3-10 0-0 8, Brown 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 46-94 17-28 129.

MINNESOTA (123)

Covington 7-15 3-5 22, Gibson 3-5 0-0 6, Towns 6-15 4-6 16, Rose 14-29 4-4 33, Wiggins 6-17 3-3 16, Saric 6-10 1-1 15, Tolliver 0-1 0-0 0, Dieng 2-4 4-4 8, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Okogie 1-4 5-6 7. Totals 45-103 24-29 123.

Detroit 27 26 25 40 11—129 Minnesota 26 36 30 26 5—123

3-Point Goals_Detroit 20-48 (Bullock 7-12, Griffin 5-10, Jackson 3-5, Galloway 2-7, Drummond 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Kennard 1-5, Brown 0-1, Calderon 0-3), Minnesota 9-33 (Covington 5-11, Saric 2-5, Wiggins 1-2, Rose 1-4, Jones 0-1, Tolliver 0-1, Okogie 0-2, Towns 0-7). Fouled Out_Towns, Gibson. Rebounds_Detroit 44 (Drummond 16), Minnesota 49 (Towns, Gibson 8). Assists_Detroit 26 (Calderon 7), Minnesota 22 (Rose 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 25, Minnesota 27. Technicals_Jackson, Gibson. A_15,883 (19,356).

