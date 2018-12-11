Pitcher Ivan Nova acquired by White Sox from Pirates

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Right-hander Ivan Nova was acquired by the Chicago White Sox from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday for minor league pitcher Yordi Rosario and $500,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation.

A 31-year-old right-hander, Nova was 9-9 with a 4.19 ERA in 29 starts this season, striking out 114 in 161 innings. He is 78-64 with a 4.26 ERA in nine seasons with the New York Yankees (2010-16) and Pirates (2016-18).

Chicago was looking for a starter since touted rookie Michael Kopech had Tommy John surgery in September.

“We think he’s going to be able to eat up some innings and pitch effectively for us,” Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. “I think the front office was doing their due diligence in trying to acquire someone of Nova’s status and stature, and all the reports from everybody we’ve spoken to, this kid’s a good pick up for us.”

Nova has a $8.5 million base salary next year in the final season of a $26 million, three-year contract, then can become a free agent.

Renteria is counting on Nova to mentor young pitchers.

“A lot of these guys that we have now that have started experiencing playing at the major league level and having some successes and hitting some bumps in the road, sure, they’re well served with the guy that has experience behind them,” he said. “I think (James) Shields did something like that for us the last few years, to try to be the guy. I think Nova’s experience in time will certainly be a part of that.”

A 19-year-old right-hander, Rosario was 1-4 with a 2.57 ERA in 11 starts and three relief appearances last year in the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Rookie League. He struck out 70 in 56 innings.

