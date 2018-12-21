Listen Live Sports

Players skipping 2018-19 bowl games

December 21, 2018 3:57 am
 
Players who have announced they will not play in their teams’ bowl games with coach’s bonus for winning the game:

Arizona State (lost to Fresno State in Las Vegas Bowl). Coach Herm Edwards would have earned $166,667 bonus for win.

N’Keal Harry, junior, wide receiver

Houston (vs. Army in Armed Forces Bowl). Coach Major Applewhite gets $25,000 bonus for win.

Ed Oliver, junior, defensive tackle

Iowa (vs. No. 18 Mississippi State in Outback Bowl)

Noah Fant, junior, tight end

LSU (vs. UCF in Fiesta Bowl)

Greedy Williams, third-year-sophomore, cornerback

Ed Alexander, junior, defensive tackle

Memphis (vs. Wake Forest in Birmingham Bowl). Coach Mike Norvell gets $50,000 bonus for win.

Darrell Henderson, junior, running back

Michigan (vs. Florida in Peach Bowl):

Rashan Gary, junior, defensive end

Devin Bush, junior, linebacker

Karan Higdon, senior, running back

Michigan State (vs. Oregon in Redbox Bowl)

Justin Layne, junior, cornerback

Minnesota (vs. Georgia Tech in Quick Lane Bowl). Coach PJ Fleck gets $50,000 bonus for win.

Blake Cashman, senior, linebacker

Donnell Greene, senior, offensive tackle (had knee surgery after season).

North Carolina State (vs. Texas A&M in Gator Bowl). Coach Dave Doeren gets $50,000 bonus for win.

Kelvin Harmon, junior, wide receiver

Germaine Pratt, senior, linebacker

Oklahoma State (vs. Missouri in Liberty Bowl)

Justice Hill, junior, running back

South Carolina (vs. Virginia in Belk Bowl)

Deebo Samuel, senior, wide receiver

Stanford (vs. Pittsburgh in Sun Bowl)

Bryce Love, senior, running back

West Virginia (vs. Syracuse in Camping World Bowl). Coach Dana Holgorsen gets $50,000 bonus for win.

Will Grier, senior, quarterback

Yodny Cajuste, senior, offensive tackle

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

