Political football: Trump to handle coin toss at Army-Navy

December 7, 2018 10:29 am
 
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — President Donald Trump will officiate the coin toss before the Army-Navy game on Saturday.

West Point made the announcement on Friday leading to the game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, where the No. 22 Black Knights (9-2) play the Midshipmen (3-9).

This will be Trump’s first Army-Navy game as president. He was at the 2016 game as president-elect.

He will be the 10th sitting president to attend, a tradition that began with Theodore Roosevelt in 1901. Presidents, by custom, sit on the Army side of the stadium for one half and the Navy side for the other.

Army will try to win for the third straight time in the series after losing the previous 14. The rivalry between the service academies began in 1890.

