Portland snaps 3-game skid, beats Sacramento State 76-67

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — JoJo Walker scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half to help Portland snap a three-game skid with a 76-67 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday night.

Marcus Shaver Jr. added 14 of his 21 points after the break, and finished 10-of-12 shooting from the line for Portland (6-5). Walker was 6 of 11 from the field and made five 3-pointers. Hugh Hogland chipped in 13 points.

Joshua Patton had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Sacramento State (4-2). Marcus Graves added 17 points, Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa had 11 points and Osi Nwachukwu 10. The Hornets’ bench shot a combined 1 of 17 from the floor.

The Pilots took the lead for good with the last bucket of the first half for a 30-29 halftime advantage. Walker’s 3-pointer stretched the Pilots’ lead to 57-44 and they led by double digits until the final minute.

