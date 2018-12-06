Listen Live Sports

Portland State goes to 4-0 at home, tames Portland, 87-78

December 6, 2018 12:55 am
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Holland Woods poured in 27 points and Portland State won its fourth straight game in its new home, knocking off cross-town rival Portland, 87-78 in a nonconference game on Wednesday night.

Portland State brought its rivalry with the Pilots to Viking Pavilion after winning back-to-back games at Portland the last two seasons. The Vikings are 4-0 in their new digs.

The Vikings pushed their lead to as many as 19 points after Jamie Orme’s jumper with 8:54 left. Malcolm Porter’s jumper with 7:01 left pared the deficit to 10. Porter hit a 3 and Marcus Shaver Jr. added two free throws to get it to 81-76 with 1:08 to play, but the Pilots could get no closer.

Woods hit 5 of 7 shots from deep and was 6-for-6 from the line. Michael Nuga had 13 points off the bench for Portland State (5-3) and Orme added 10 points and grabbed 13 boards.

JoJo Walker had 17 points for Portland (5-5). Josh McSwiggan and Shaver each added 14 points.

