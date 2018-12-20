Listen Live Sports

Portley, Honor lead Fordham past James Madison 75-48

December 20, 2018 9:36 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Antwon Portley and Nick Honor scored 13 points apiece and Fordham dominated the first half and cruised to a 75-48 victory over James Madison on Thursday night.

Portley and Honor both sank 5 of 10 shots with Portley hitting three 3-pointers and adding four assists. Honor, a freshman, has scored in double figures in all 12 games for the Rams (9-3). David Pekarek came off the bench to score 10 and grab five rebounds.

Fordham came into the game averaging 9.5 3-pointers per game but hit just 8 of 26 (31 percent) against the Dukes (7-6). The Rams took a 28-17 lead on two Ty Perry free throws with 8:10 left in the first half and led by double digits the rest of the way. Fordham led 40-24 at intermission.

Stuckey Mosley was the lone Duke to reach double figures, scoring 13. James Madison made only 16 of 51 shots (31 percent) and just 4 of 17 from distance (23.5 percent).

It was Fordham’s first win over the Dukes in three tries. The two schools were playing for the first time since 2009.

