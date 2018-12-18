Listen Live Sports

Predators-Blackhawks Sums

December 18, 2018 11:14 pm
 
Nashville 1 0 0—1
Chicago 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Nashville, Fiala 6 (Johansen, Ekholm), 19:27. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Chicago, Forsling 2, 15:22. 3, Chicago, Gustafsson 7 (Toews, Kane), 17:16 (pp). Penalties_Fiala, NSH, (tripping), 0:44; Forsling, CHI, (holding), 6:48; Grimaldi, NSH, (tripping), 16:59.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Ellis, NSH, (tripping), 6:12; Ward, CHI, served by Perlini, (tripping), 8:35.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 11-7-13_31. Chicago 12-16-8_36.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Chicago 1 of 3.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 14-6-1 (36 shots-34 saves). Chicago, Ward 5-5-4 (31-30).

A_21,223 (19,717). T_2:28.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Matt MacPherson.

