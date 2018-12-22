Predators-Bruins Sum

Nashville 0 1 1—2 Boston 1 0 4—5

First Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 10 (Marchand, McAvoy), 15:10.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Johansen 6 (Josi, Smith), 13:01.

Third Period_3, Boston, Bergeron 11 (Pastrnak, Heinen), 1:44 (pp). 4, Nashville, Turris 6 (Josi, Salomaki), 9:17. 5, Boston, Marchand 12 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 11:23 (pp). 6, Boston, Pastrnak 23 (Marchand), 14:09. 7, Boston, Kuraly 2 (Halak, McAvoy), 18:01.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-15-8_30. Boston 10-11-11_32.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Boston 2 of 3.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 14-8-1 (31 shots-27 saves). Boston, Halak 12-5-2 (30-28).

A_17,565 (17,565). Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Matt MacPherson.

