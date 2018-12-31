Predators-Capitals Sum

Nashville 1 3 2—6 Washington 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Washington, Kempny 4 (Backstrom), 4:33. 2, Washington, Vrana 12 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 8:45. 3, Nashville, Grimaldi 2 (Rinaldo, Ekholm), 9:08.

Second Period_4, Washington, Stephenson 5 (Holtby, Smith-Pelly), 8:22. 5, Nashville, Salomaki 3 (Bonino, Ekholm), 9:57. 6, Nashville, Johansen 7 (Josi), 11:59. 7, Nashville, Gaudreau 3 (Smith, Grimaldi), 14:30.

Third Period_8, Nashville, Ellis 4 (Johansen, Arvidsson), 10:35. 9, Nashville, Arvidsson 9 (Johansen, Fiala), 18:00 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Nashville 11-15-8_34. Washington 9-10-6_25.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 3; Washington 0 of 1.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 15-10-1 (25 shots-22 saves). Washington, Holtby 15-9-2 (34-28).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:27.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Tim Nowak.

