Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Predators-Capitals Sum

December 31, 2018 3:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Nashville 1 3 2—6
Washington 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Washington, Kempny 4 (Backstrom), 4:33. 2, Washington, Vrana 12 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 8:45. 3, Nashville, Grimaldi 2 (Rinaldo, Ekholm), 9:08.

Second Period_4, Washington, Stephenson 5 (Holtby, Smith-Pelly), 8:22. 5, Nashville, Salomaki 3 (Bonino, Ekholm), 9:57. 6, Nashville, Johansen 7 (Josi), 11:59. 7, Nashville, Gaudreau 3 (Smith, Grimaldi), 14:30.

Third Period_8, Nashville, Ellis 4 (Johansen, Arvidsson), 10:35. 9, Nashville, Arvidsson 9 (Johansen, Fiala), 18:00 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Nashville 11-15-8_34. Washington 9-10-6_25.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 3; Washington 0 of 1.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 15-10-1 (25 shots-22 saves). Washington, Holtby 15-9-2 (34-28).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:27.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held