Predators-Flames Sum

Nashville 1 0 1—2 Calgary 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, Calgary, Kylington 1 (J.Gaudreau, Lindholm), 1:12. 2, Nashville, Sissons 6 (Salomaki, Josi), 19:07.

Second Period_3, Calgary, Monahan 18 (Hanifin, Hamonic), 16:40.

Third Period_4, Nashville, C.Smith 8 (Grimaldi, Ekholm), 0:54. 5, Calgary, Hathaway 4 (Tkachuk, Kylington), 6:03. 6, Calgary, Quine 1 (Andersson), 12:12. 7, Calgary, Lindholm 16 (Monahan, J.Gaudreau), 17:00.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-8-12_27. Calgary 4-12-9_25.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 1; Calgary 0 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 7-5-0 (24 shots-20 saves). Calgary, M.Smith 11-7-1 (27-25).

A_17,717 (19,289). T_2:17.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Brad Kovachik.

