Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Predators-Flames Sum

December 9, 2018 12:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Nashville 1 0 1—2
Calgary 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, Calgary, Kylington 1 (J.Gaudreau, Lindholm), 1:12. 2, Nashville, Sissons 6 (Salomaki, Josi), 19:07.

Second Period_3, Calgary, Monahan 18 (Hanifin, Hamonic), 16:40.

Third Period_4, Nashville, C.Smith 8 (Grimaldi, Ekholm), 0:54. 5, Calgary, Hathaway 4 (Tkachuk, Kylington), 6:03. 6, Calgary, Quine 1 (Andersson), 12:12. 7, Calgary, Lindholm 16 (Monahan, J.Gaudreau), 17:00.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-8-12_27. Calgary 4-12-9_25.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 1; Calgary 0 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 7-5-0 (24 shots-20 saves). Calgary, M.Smith 11-7-1 (27-25).

A_17,717 (19,289). T_2:17.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans