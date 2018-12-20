Predators-Flyers Sum

|Nashville
|0
|1
|0—1
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Voracek 9 (Gudas, Couturier), 5:10.
Second Period_2, Nashville, Bonino 6 (Jarnkrok, Ellis), 4:04. 3, Philadelphia, Giroux 12 (Konecny), 8:33.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-11-13_32. Philadelphia 9-14-8_31.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 6; Philadelphia 0 of 4.
Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 14-6-1 (31 shots-29 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 1-0-0 (32-31).
T_2:23.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Daisy.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.