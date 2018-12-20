Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Predators-Flyers Sum

December 20, 2018 9:42 pm
 
Nashville 0 1 0—1
Philadelphia 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Voracek 9 (Gudas, Couturier), 5:10.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Bonino 6 (Jarnkrok, Ellis), 4:04. 3, Philadelphia, Giroux 12 (Konecny), 8:33.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-11-13_32. Philadelphia 9-14-8_31.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 6; Philadelphia 0 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 14-6-1 (31 shots-29 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 1-0-0 (32-31).

T_2:23.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Daisy.

