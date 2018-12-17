Listen Live Sports

Predators-Senators Sum

December 17, 2018 10:44 pm
 
Nashville 0 1 2 0—3
Ottawa 3 0 0 1—4

First Period_1, Ottawa, Lajoie 7 (Batherson, Boedker), 2:25 (pp). 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 10 (Stone, White), 5:22. 3, Ottawa, Dzingel 13 (Stone), 19:48.

Second Period_4, Nashville, Josi 6 (Johansen, Ellis), 5:37 (pp).

Third Period_5, Nashville, C.Smith 10 (Johansen, Josi), 0:46 (pp). 6, Nashville, Josi 7 (Fiala, Johansen), 6:56.

Overtime_7, Ottawa, Chabot 10 (Dzingel), 0:21.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 9-15-10_34. Ottawa 11-7-4-1_23.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 2 of 5; Ottawa 1 of 3.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 14-5-1 (11 shots-8 saves), Saros 8-5-1 (12-11). Ottawa, Anderson 14-12-3 (34-31).

A_14,492 (18,572). T_2:40.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Kory Nagy.

