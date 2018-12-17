Predators-Senators Sum

|Nashville
First Period_1, Ottawa, Lajoie 8 (Boedker, Batherson), 2:25 (pp). 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 11 (Stone, White), 5:22. 3, Ottawa, Dzingel 14 (Stone), 19:48.
Second Period_4, Nashville, Josi 8 (Johansen, Ellis), 5:37 (pp).
Third Period_5, Nashville, C.Smith 11 (Johansen, Josi), 0:46 (pp). 6, Nashville, Josi 9 (Fiala, Johansen), 6:56.
Overtime_7, Ottawa, Chabot 11 (Dzingel), 0:21.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 9-15-10_34. Ottawa 11-7-4-1_23.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 2 of 5; Ottawa 1 of 3.
Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 14-5-1 (11 shots-8 saves), Saros 8-5-1 (12-11). Ottawa, Anderson 15-12-3 (34-31).
A_14,492 (18,572). T_2:40.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Kory Nagy.
