Predators-Senators Sums

Nashville 0 1 2 0—3 Ottawa 3 0 0 1—4

First Period_1, Ottawa, Lajoie 7 (Batherson, Boedker), 2:25 (pp). 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 10 (Stone, White), 5:22. 3, Ottawa, Dzingel 13 (Stone), 19:48. Penalties_Josi, NSH, (high sticking), 1:03; Stone, OTT, (holding), 13:43; Nashville bench, served by Fiala (too many men on the ice), 17:18.

Second Period_4, Nashville, Josi 6 (Johansen, Ellis), 5:37 (pp). Penalties_Falk, OTT, (interference), 4:16; Dzingel, OTT, (slashing), 8:02; Turris, NSH, Major (fighting), 12:05; Ryan, OTT, Major (fighting), 12:05.

Third Period_5, Nashville, C.Smith 10 (Johansen, Josi), 0:46 (pp). 6, Nashville, Josi 7 (Fiala, Johansen), 6:56. Penalties_Lajoie, OTT, (tripping), 0:09; Nashville bench, served by Fiala (too many men on the ice), 13:24; Falk, OTT, (tripping), 16:35.

Overtime_7, Ottawa, Chabot 10 (Dzingel), 0:21. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 9-15-10_34. Ottawa 11-7-4-1_23.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 2 of 5; Ottawa 1 of 3.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 14-5-1 (11 shots-8 saves), Saros 8-5-1 (12-11). Ottawa, Anderson 14-12-3 (34-31).

A_14,492 (18,572). T_2:40.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Kory Nagy.

