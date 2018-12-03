NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 8½ (210) Chicago at MIAMI 2½ (208½) Orlando at DALLAS 1½ (220) Portland Sacramento 6½ (226) at PHOENIX at UTAH 6 (214½) San Antonio COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at BOSTON COLLEGE 3 Providence at DAYTON 14 Detroit at PENN ST 2½ Indiana Miami 4½ at PENNSYLVANIA at SYRACUSE 11 Northeastern at CINCINNATI 11 N. Kentucky Cent. Michigan 6½ at YOUNGSTOWN ST Bradley 4 at UALR at ALABAMA 8 Georgia St Evansville 2 at ARKANSAS ST at MISSOURI 11½ Texas-Arlington at MARQUETTE 21½ UTEP Michigan 6½ at NORTHWESTERN Oklahoma 3½ Notre Dame Florida 1½ West Virginia National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLUMBUS -124 Calgary +114 at PITTSBURGH -137 Colorado +127 Winnipeg -136 at NY ISLANDERS +126 at FLORIDA OFF Boston OFF at BUFFALO OFF Toronto OFF at MONTREAL -180 Ottawa +165 at DETROIT OFF Tampa Bay OFF at LAS VEGAS -134 Washington +124 Minnesota -161 at VANCOUVER +151 at LOS ANGELES -118 Arizona +108 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Army 5 7 (41) Navy Saturday Bowls (Dec. 15) Celebration Bowl At Atlanta NC A&T 7½ 7½ (47) Alcorn State New Mexico Bowl At Albuquerque, N.M. Utah St 11 10 (64½) North Texas Cure Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Tulane 4 3½ (59) Louisiana-Lafayette Las Vegas Bowl At Las Vegas Fresno St 3 4½ (52) Arizona St Camellia Bowl At Montgomery, Ala. Georgia Southern PK PK (48) E. Michigan Carrier Bowl At New Orleans Appalachian St 7½ 7 (50½) MIDDLE TENNESSEE More Bowls Boca Raton Bowl At Boca Raton, Fla. UAB 2½ 1½ (43½) N Illinois Frisco Bowl At Frisco, TX Ohio 4½ 3 (55) San Diego St Gasparilla Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Marshall 3 2½ (54½) South Florida Bahamas Bowl At Nassau, Bahamas Toledo 6 6 (67½) FIU Famous Idaho Potato Bowl At Boise, Idaho BYU 11 12½ (48½) W. Michigan Birmingham Bowl At Birmingham, Ala. Memphis 2½ 3½ (73) Wake Forest Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Army 5 3 (67½) Houston Dollar General Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Buffalo 3 3 (53½) Troy Hawaii Bowl At Honolulu at HAWAII 1½ 2 (57) Louisiana Tech First Responder Bowl At Dallas Boise St 3½ 3½ (55) Boston College Quick Lane Bowl At Detroit Georgia Tech 3½ 4 (61) Minnesota Cheez-It Bowl At Phoenix TCU 2 PK (40½) California Independence Bowl At Shreveport, La. Temple 3 3 (56½) Duke Pinstripe Bowl At New York Miami 3 3½ (47) Wisconsin Texas Bowl At Houston Vanderbilt 6½ 4½ (55) Baylor Music City Bowl At Nashville, Tenn. Auburn 5 4½ (54½) Purdue Camping World Bowl At Orlando, Fla. West Virginia 7 7 (74) Syracuse Alamo Bowl At San Antonio, Texas Washington St 6½ 4 (54½) Iowa St Arizona Bowl At Tucson, Ariz. Arkansas St 2 PK (59) Nevada Peach Bowl At Atlanta Michigan 6 7 (50½) Florida Belk Bowl At Charlotte, N.C. South Carolina 6½ 4½ (54½) Virginia Saturday (Dec. 29) Orange Bowl At Miami Alabama 14½ 14 (79) at MIAMI Cotton Bowl At Arlington, Texas Clemson 11 11 (55) Notre Dame Monday (Dec. 31) Military Bowl At Annapolis, Md. Cincinnati 6½ 5½ (53½) Virginia Tech Sun Bowl At El Paso, Texas Stanford 6½ 6½ (52) Pittsburgh Redbox Bowl At Santa Clara, Calif. Oregon 1½ 2½ (48) Michigan St Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. Missouri 10 8 (71) Oklahoma St Holiday Bowl At San Diego Utah 7½ 7 (45) Northwestern Taxslayer Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Texas A&M 4½ 4½ (58½) NC State Tuesday (Jan. 1) Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Mississippi St 5 6½ (44½) Iowa Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Penn St 4 5½ (48) Kentucky Fiesta Bowl At Glendale, Ariz. LSU 8 7½ (54½) UCF Rose Bowl At Pasadena, Calif. Ohio State 5 4½ (58½) Washington Sugar Bowl At New Orleans Georgia 10½ 10½ (58) Texas NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TENNESSEE 5½ 4½ (37½) Jacksonville Sunday at KANSAS CITY 9 7 (53) Baltimore at HOUSTON 3½ 4½ (48½) Indianapolis Carolina PK 1½ (47) at CLEVELAND at GREEN BAY 6½ 5½ (49) Atlanta New Orleans 9½ 8 (56) at TAMPA BAY at BUFFALO 2½ 3½ (38½) NY Jets New England 9½ 8 (47) at MIAMI LA Rams 3 3 (52½) at CHICAGO at WASHINGTON 3 1½ (44½) NY Giants Denver 5 5½ (43½) at SAN FRANCISCO at LA CHARGERS 16 14 (47½) Cincinnati Detroit 2½ 2½ (40½) at ARIZONA at DALLAS 4 4 (43) Philadelphia Pittsburgh 13 11 (51½) at OAKLAND Monday at SEATTLE 2½ 3½ (45) Minnesota

