|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|8½
|(210)
|Chicago
|at MIAMI
|2½
|(208½)
|Orlando
|at DALLAS
|1½
|(220)
|Portland
|Sacramento
|6½
|(226)
|at
|PHOENIX
|at UTAH
|6
|(214½)
|San
|Antonio
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON COLLEGE
|3
|Providence
|at DAYTON
|14
|Detroit
|at PENN ST
|2½
|Indiana
|Miami
|4½
|at
|PENNSYLVANIA
|at SYRACUSE
|11
|Northeastern
|at CINCINNATI
|11
|N.
|Kentucky
|Cent. Michigan
|6½
|at
|YOUNGSTOWN
|ST
|Bradley
|4
|at
|UALR
|at ALABAMA
|8
|Georgia
|St
|Evansville
|2
|at
|ARKANSAS
|ST
|at MISSOURI
|11½
|Texas-Arlington
|at MARQUETTE
|21½
|UTEP
|Michigan
|6½
|at
|NORTHWESTERN
|Oklahoma
|3½
|Notre
|Dame
|Florida
|1½
|West
|Virginia
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLUMBUS
|-124
|Calgary
|+114
|at PITTSBURGH
|-137
|Colorado
|+127
|Winnipeg
|-136
|at
|NY
|ISLANDERS
|+126
|at FLORIDA
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at BUFFALO
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at MONTREAL
|-180
|Ottawa
|+165
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at LAS VEGAS
|-134
|Washington
|+124
|Minnesota
|-161
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+151
|at LOS ANGELES
|-118
|Arizona
|+108
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Army
|5
|7
|(41)
|Navy
|Saturday Bowls (Dec. 15)
|Celebration Bowl
|At Atlanta
|NC A&T
|7½
|7½
|(47)
|Alcorn
|State
|New Mexico Bowl
|At Albuquerque, N.M.
|Utah St
|11
|10
|(64½)
|North
|Texas
|Cure Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|Tulane
|4
|3½
|(59)
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Las Vegas Bowl
|At Las Vegas
|Fresno St
|3
|4½
|(52)
|Arizona
|St
|Camellia Bowl
|At Montgomery, Ala.
|Georgia Southern
|PK
|PK
|(48)
|E.
|Michigan
|Carrier Bowl
|At New Orleans
|Appalachian St
|7½
|7
|(50½)
|MIDDLE
|TENNESSEE
|More Bowls
|Boca Raton Bowl
|At Boca Raton, Fla.
|UAB
|2½
|1½
|(43½)
|N
|Illinois
|Frisco Bowl
|At Frisco, TX
|Ohio
|4½
|3
|(55)
|San
|Diego
|St
|Gasparilla Bowl
|At Tampa, Fla.
|Marshall
|3
|2½
|(54½)
|South
|Florida
|Bahamas Bowl
|At Nassau, Bahamas
|Toledo
|6
|6
|(67½)
|FIU
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|At Boise, Idaho
|BYU
|11
|12½
|(48½)
|W.
|Michigan
|Birmingham Bowl
|At Birmingham, Ala.
|Memphis
|2½
|3½
|(73)
|Wake
|Forest
|Armed Forces Bowl
|At Fort Worth, Texas
|Army
|5
|3
|(67½)
|Houston
|Dollar General Bowl
|At Mobile, Ala.
|Buffalo
|3
|3
|(53½)
|Troy
|Hawaii Bowl
|At Honolulu
|at HAWAII
|1½
|2
|(57)
|Louisiana
|Tech
|First Responder Bowl
|At Dallas
|Boise St
|3½
|3½
|(55)
|Boston
|College
|Quick Lane Bowl
|At Detroit
|Georgia Tech
|3½
|4
|(61)
|Minnesota
|Cheez-It Bowl
|At Phoenix
|TCU
|2
|PK
|(40½)
|California
|Independence Bowl
|At Shreveport, La.
|Temple
|3
|3
|(56½)
|Duke
|Pinstripe Bowl
|At New York
|Miami
|3
|3½
|(47)
|Wisconsin
|Texas Bowl
|At Houston
|Vanderbilt
|6½
|4½
|(55)
|Baylor
|Music City Bowl
|At Nashville, Tenn.
|Auburn
|5
|4½
|(54½)
|Purdue
|Camping World Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|West Virginia
|7
|7
|(74)
|Syracuse
|Alamo Bowl
|At San Antonio, Texas
|Washington St
|6½
|4
|(54½)
|Iowa
|St
|Arizona Bowl
|At Tucson, Ariz.
|Arkansas St
|2
|PK
|(59)
|Nevada
|Peach Bowl
|At Atlanta
|Michigan
|6
|7
|(50½)
|Florida
|Belk Bowl
|At Charlotte, N.C.
|South Carolina
|6½
|4½
|(54½)
|Virginia
|Saturday (Dec. 29)
|Orange Bowl
|At Miami
|Alabama
|14½
|14
|(79)
|at
|MIAMI
|Cotton Bowl
|At Arlington, Texas
|Clemson
|11
|11
|(55)
|Notre
|Dame
|Monday (Dec. 31)
|Military Bowl
|At Annapolis, Md.
|Cincinnati
|6½
|5½
|(53½)
|Virginia
|Tech
|Sun Bowl
|At El Paso, Texas
|Stanford
|6½
|6½
|(52)
|Pittsburgh
|Redbox Bowl
|At Santa Clara, Calif.
|Oregon
|1½
|2½
|(48)
|Michigan
|St
|Liberty Bowl
|At Memphis, Tenn.
|Missouri
|10
|8
|(71)
|Oklahoma
|St
|Holiday Bowl
|At San Diego
|Utah
|7½
|7
|(45)
|Northwestern
|Taxslayer Bowl
|At Jacksonville, Fla.
|Texas A&M
|4½
|4½
|(58½)
|NC
|State
|Tuesday (Jan. 1)
|Outback Bowl
|At Tampa, Fla.
|Mississippi St
|5
|6½
|(44½)
|Iowa
|Citrus Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|Penn St
|4
|5½
|(48)
|Kentucky
|Fiesta Bowl
|At Glendale, Ariz.
|LSU
|8
|7½
|(54½)
|UCF
|Rose Bowl
|At Pasadena, Calif.
|Ohio State
|5
|4½
|(58½)
|Washington
|Sugar Bowl
|At New Orleans
|Georgia
|10½
|10½
|(58)
|Texas
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TENNESSEE
|5½
|4½
|(37½)
|Jacksonville
|Sunday
|at KANSAS CITY
|9
|7
|(53)
|Baltimore
|at HOUSTON
|3½
|4½
|(48½)
|Indianapolis
|Carolina
|PK
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at GREEN BAY
|6½
|5½
|(49)
|Atlanta
|New Orleans
|9½
|8
|(56)
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|at BUFFALO
|2½
|3½
|(38½)
|NY
|Jets
|New England
|9½
|8
|(47)
|at
|MIAMI
|LA Rams
|3
|3
|(52½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at WASHINGTON
|3
|1½
|(44½)
|NY
|Giants
|Denver
|5
|5½
|(43½)
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|at LA CHARGERS
|16
|14
|(47½)
|Cincinnati
|Detroit
|2½
|2½
|(40½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|at DALLAS
|4
|4
|(43)
|Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh
|13
|11
|(51½)
|at
|OAKLAND
|Monday
|at SEATTLE
|2½
|3½
|(45)
|Minnesota
