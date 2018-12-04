Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Pregame.com Line

December 4, 2018 11:23 am
 
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA (209) Chicago
at MIAMI (208) Orlando
at DALLAS 1 (219½) Portland
Sacramento (223½) at PHOENIX
at UTAH 8 (215) San Antonio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at BOSTON COLLEGE 4 Providence
at DAYTON 15 Detroit
at PENN ST Indiana
Miami 6 at PENNSYLVANIA
at SYRACUSE 12 Northeastern
at CINCINNATI 11 N. Kentucky
Cent. Michigan 8 at YOUNGSTOWN ST
Bradley 4 at UALR
at ALABAMA 8 Georgia St
Evansville 1 at ARKANSAS ST
at MISSOURI 12 Texas-Arlington
at MARQUETTE 20½ UTEP
Michigan at NORTHWESTERN
Oklahoma 2 Notre Dame
Florida 2 West Virginia
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLUMBUS -130 Calgary +120
at PITTSBURGH -139 Colorado +129
Winnipeg -134 at NY ISLANDERS +124
at FLORIDA -110 Boston +100
Toronto -167 at BUFFALO +157
at MONTREAL -183 Ottawa +168
Tampa Bay -156 at DETROIT +146
at LAS VEGAS -145 Washington +135
Minnesota -156 at VANCOUVER +146
at LOS ANGELES -120 Arizona +110
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Army 5 7 (40½) Navy
Saturday Bowls (12/15)
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (47½) Alcorn State
New Mexico Bowl
At Albuquerque, N.M.
Utah St 11 9 (67½) North Texas
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Tulane 4 (59) Louisiana-Lafayette
Las Vegas Bowl
At Las Vegas
Fresno St 3 (52) Arizona St
Camellia Bowl
At Montgomery, Ala.
Georgia Southern PK PK (48) E. Michigan
Carrier Bowl
At New Orleans
Appalachian St 7 (50½) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
More Bowls
Boca Raton Bowl
At Boca Raton, Fla.
UAB (43½) N Illinois
Frisco Bowl
At Frisco, TX
Ohio 3 (55) San Diego St
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Marshall 3 (54½) South Florida
Bahamas Bowl
At Nassau, Bahamas
Toledo 6 6 (68) FIU
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise, Idaho
BYU 11 12 (48½) W. Michigan
Birmingham Bowl
At Birmingham, Ala.
Memphis 4 (73½) Wake Forest
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Army 5 3 (67½) Houston
Dollar General Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Buffalo 3 (53½) Troy
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
at HAWAII 2 (57½) Louisiana Tech
First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Boise St 3 (55) Boston College
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Georgia Tech 4 (61) Minnesota
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
TCU 2 PK (40½) California
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Temple 3 3 (56½) Duke
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Miami 3 (47) Wisconsin
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Vanderbilt 4 (55) Baylor
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Auburn 5 (54½) Purdue
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
West Virginia 7 7 (74) Syracuse
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
Washington St (54½) Iowa St
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Arkansas St 2 1 (59½) Nevada
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
Michigan 6 (51) Florida
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina 4 (54½) Virginia
Saturday (12/29)
Orange Bowl
At Miami
Alabama 14½ 14 (79) at MIAMI
Cotton Bowl
At Arlington, Texas
Clemson 11 11 (55) Notre Dame
Monday (12/31)
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
Cincinnati (53½) Virginia Tech
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Stanford (52) Pittsburgh
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Oregon (48) Michigan St
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Missouri 10 (71½) Oklahoma St
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Utah 7 (45) Northwestern
Taxslayer Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Texas A&M (58½) NC State
Tuesday (Jan. 1)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Mississippi St 5 6 (44½) Iowa
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Penn St 4 6 (48) Kentucky
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
LSU 8 (54½) UCF
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio State 5 (58) Washington
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia 10½ 10½ (58) Texas
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TENNESSEE (37½) Jacksonville
Sunday
at KANSAS CITY 9 (53) Baltimore
at HOUSTON (48½) Indianapolis
Carolina PK (47) at CLEVELAND
at GREEN BAY (48½) Atlanta
New Orleans 8 (56) at TAMPA BAY
at BUFFALO (38) NY Jets
New England 8 (47) at MIAMI
LA Rams 3 3 (52½) at CHICAGO
NY Giants +3 4 (41) at WASHINGTON
Denver 5 (43½) at SAN FRANCISCO
at LA CHARGERS 16 14 (48) Cincinnati
Detroit 2 (40½) at ARIZONA
at DALLAS 4 4 (43) Philadelphia
Pittsburgh 13 11 (51) at OAKLAND
Monday
at SEATTLE (45) Minnesota

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

