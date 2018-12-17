Listen Live Sports

December 17, 2018
 
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 12 (207) Cleveland
LA Lakers 2 (227½) at BROOKLYN
Washington (235) at ATLANTA
at DENVER 5 (207) Dallas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at DUKE 29 Princeton
at GEORGETOWN 11 Appalachian St
at OHIO STATE 26½ Youngstown St
at MISSOURI 1 Xavier
at UCONN 16 Drexel
at FIU 3 South Florida
at GEORGIA 13 Oakland
East Carolina 1 at CHARLOTTE
at GEORGIA SOUTHERN Bradley
Missouri St 2 at ARKANSAS ST
at SYRACUSE 3 Buffalo
at OKLAHOMA 6 Creighton
at NEW MEXICO 1 North Texas
at GONZAGA 28½ Texas-Arlington
SOUTHERN CAL at SANTA CLARA
at STANFORD 18½ San Jose St
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY RANGERS OFF Anaheim OFF
at NEW JERSEY OFF Toronto OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -163 Detroit +153
at BUFFALO -125 Florida +115
at MINNESOTA -121 San Jose +111
Calgary -114 at DALLAS +104
at CHICAGO OFF Nashville OFF
at EDMONTON OFF St. Louis OFF
at ARIZONA -121 NY Islanders +111
Tampa Bay -175 at VANCOUVER +163
Winnipeg -164 at LOS ANGELES +154
College Football
Tuesday Bowls
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Boca Raton Bowl
At Boca Raton, Fla.
UAB (43) N Illinois
More Bowls
Frisco Bowl
At Frisco, TX
Ohio 3 (54) San Diego St
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Marshall 3 3 (54) South Florida
Bahamas Bowl
At Nassau, Bahamas
Toledo 6 6 (64½) FIU
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise, Idaho
BYU 11 12 (49½) W. Michigan
Birmingham Bowl
At Birmingham, Ala.
Memphis (74½) Wake Forest
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Army 5 (60) Houston
Dollar General Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Buffalo 3 2 (51½) Troy
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
at HAWAII PK (60) Louisiana Tech
First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Boise St (55½) Boston College
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Georgia Tech 6 (60) Minnesota
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
TCU 2 PK (40) California
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Temple 3 (55) Duke
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Miami 3 4 (48) Wisconsin
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Vanderbilt 4 (55½) Baylor
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Auburn 5 (54½) Purdue
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
West Virginia 7 (68) Syracuse
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
Washington St (54½) Iowa St
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Arkansas St 2 2 (60½) Nevada
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
Michigan 6 (51) Florida
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina (54½) Virginia
Saturday (12/29)
Orange Bowl
At Miami
Alabama 14½ 14 (79½) Oklahoma
Cotton Bowl
At Arlington, Texas
Clemson 11 13½ (55) Notre Dame
Monday (12/31)
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
Cincinnati 6 (53½) Virginia Tech
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Stanford (52) Pittsburgh
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Oregon 3 (48) Michigan St
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Missouri 10 8 (74) Oklahoma St
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Utah 7 (46) Northwestern
Taxslayer Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Texas A&M 6 (58½) NC State
Tuesday (Jan. 1)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Mississippi St 5 7 (44) Iowa
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Penn St 4 (47½) Kentucky
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
LSU 8 (55½) UCF
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio State 5 (58) Washington
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia 10½ 12½ (58) Texas
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TENNESSEE 10½ 10 (37) Washington
at LA CHARGERS (45) Baltimore
Sunday
at DALLAS 7 7 (46) Tampa Bay
at NEW ENGLAND 12½ 13 (45) Buffalo
at CAROLINA 4 (50) Atlanta
at MIAMI (39½) Jacksonville
at INDIANAPOLIS (47) NY Giants
at PHILADELPHIA +1½ PK (45) Houston
Minnesota (43½) at DETROIT
at NY JETS +3½ 1 (43½) Green Bay
at CLEVELAND 7 (45½) Cincinnati
LA Rams 12½ 14 (47½) at ARIZONA
Chicago 4 (43) at SAN FRANCISCO
at NEW ORLEANS 7 (56) Pittsburgh
Kansas City +2 (53½) at SEATTLE
Monday
Denver (45) at OAKLAND

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

