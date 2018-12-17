|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|12
|(207)
|Cleveland
|LA Lakers
|2
|(227½)
|at
|BROOKLYN
|Washington
|4½
|(235)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at DENVER
|5
|(207)
|Dallas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at DUKE
|29
|Princeton
|at GEORGETOWN
|11
|Appalachian
|St
|at OHIO STATE
|26½
|Youngstown
|St
|at MISSOURI
|1
|Xavier
|at UCONN
|16
|Drexel
|at FIU
|3
|South
|Florida
|at GEORGIA
|13
|Oakland
|East Carolina
|1
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
|5½
|Bradley
|Missouri St
|2
|at
|ARKANSAS
|ST
|at SYRACUSE
|3
|Buffalo
|at OKLAHOMA
|6
|Creighton
|at NEW MEXICO
|1
|North
|Texas
|at GONZAGA
|28½
|Texas-Arlington
|SOUTHERN CAL
|7½
|at
|SANTA
|CLARA
|at STANFORD
|18½
|San
|Jose
|St
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY RANGERS
|OFF
|Anaheim
|OFF
|at NEW JERSEY
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-163
|Detroit
|+153
|at BUFFALO
|-125
|Florida
|+115
|at MINNESOTA
|-121
|San
|Jose
|+111
|Calgary
|-114
|at
|DALLAS
|+104
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Nashville
|OFF
|at EDMONTON
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-121
|NY
|Islanders
|+111
|Tampa Bay
|-175
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+163
|Winnipeg
|-164
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+154
|College Football
|Tuesday Bowls
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boca Raton Bowl
|At Boca Raton, Fla.
|UAB
|2½
|2½
|(43)
|N
|Illinois
|More Bowls
|Frisco Bowl
|At Frisco, TX
|Ohio
|4½
|3
|(54)
|San
|Diego
|St
|Gasparilla Bowl
|At Tampa, Fla.
|Marshall
|3
|3
|(54)
|South
|Florida
|Bahamas Bowl
|At Nassau, Bahamas
|Toledo
|6
|6
|(64½)
|FIU
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|At Boise, Idaho
|BYU
|11
|12
|(49½)
|W.
|Michigan
|Birmingham Bowl
|At Birmingham, Ala.
|Memphis
|2½
|3½
|(74½)
|Wake
|Forest
|Armed Forces Bowl
|At Fort Worth, Texas
|Army
|5
|3½
|(60)
|Houston
|Dollar General Bowl
|At Mobile, Ala.
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|(51½)
|Troy
|Hawaii Bowl
|At Honolulu
|at HAWAII
|1½
|PK
|(60)
|Louisiana
|Tech
|First Responder Bowl
|At Dallas
|Boise St
|3½
|2½
|(55½)
|Boston
|College
|Quick Lane Bowl
|At Detroit
|Georgia Tech
|3½
|6
|(60)
|Minnesota
|Cheez-It Bowl
|At Phoenix
|TCU
|2
|PK
|(40)
|California
|Independence Bowl
|At Shreveport, La.
|Temple
|3
|4½
|(55)
|Duke
|Pinstripe Bowl
|At New York
|Miami
|3
|4
|(48)
|Wisconsin
|Texas Bowl
|At Houston
|Vanderbilt
|6½
|4
|(55½)
|Baylor
|Music City Bowl
|At Nashville, Tenn.
|Auburn
|5
|3½
|(54½)
|Purdue
|Camping World Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|West Virginia
|7
|1½
|(68)
|Syracuse
|Alamo Bowl
|At San Antonio, Texas
|Washington St
|6½
|3½
|(54½)
|Iowa
|St
|Arizona Bowl
|At Tucson, Ariz.
|Arkansas St
|2
|2
|(60½)
|Nevada
|Peach Bowl
|At Atlanta
|Michigan
|6
|7½
|(51)
|Florida
|Belk Bowl
|At Charlotte, N.C.
|South Carolina
|6½
|4½
|(54½)
|Virginia
|Saturday (12/29)
|Orange Bowl
|At Miami
|Alabama
|14½
|14
|(79½)
|Oklahoma
|Cotton Bowl
|At Arlington, Texas
|Clemson
|11
|13½
|(55)
|Notre
|Dame
|Monday (12/31)
|Military Bowl
|At Annapolis, Md.
|Cincinnati
|6½
|6
|(53½)
|Virginia
|Tech
|Sun Bowl
|At El Paso, Texas
|Stanford
|6½
|6½
|(52)
|Pittsburgh
|Redbox Bowl
|At Santa Clara, Calif.
|Oregon
|1½
|3
|(48)
|Michigan
|St
|Liberty Bowl
|At Memphis, Tenn.
|Missouri
|10
|8
|(74)
|Oklahoma
|St
|Holiday Bowl
|At San Diego
|Utah
|7½
|7
|(46)
|Northwestern
|Taxslayer Bowl
|At Jacksonville, Fla.
|Texas A&M
|4½
|6
|(58½)
|NC
|State
|Tuesday (Jan. 1)
|Outback Bowl
|At Tampa, Fla.
|Mississippi St
|5
|7
|(44)
|Iowa
|Citrus Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|Penn St
|4
|6½
|(47½)
|Kentucky
|Fiesta Bowl
|At Glendale, Ariz.
|LSU
|8
|7½
|(55½)
|UCF
|Rose Bowl
|At Pasadena, Calif.
|Ohio State
|5
|6½
|(58)
|Washington
|Sugar Bowl
|At New Orleans
|Georgia
|10½
|12½
|(58)
|Texas
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TENNESSEE
|10½
|10
|(37)
|Washington
|at LA CHARGERS
|5½
|4½
|(45)
|Baltimore
|Sunday
|at DALLAS
|7
|7
|(46)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at NEW ENGLAND
|12½
|13
|(45)
|Buffalo
|at CAROLINA
|5½
|4
|(50)
|Atlanta
|at MIAMI
|4½
|4½
|(39½)
|Jacksonville
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|7½
|9½
|(47)
|NY
|Giants
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+1½
|PK
|(45)
|Houston
|Minnesota
|3½
|5½
|(43½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at NY JETS
|+3½
|1
|(43½)
|Green
|Bay
|at CLEVELAND
|7½
|7
|(45½)
|Cincinnati
|LA Rams
|12½
|14
|(47½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|Chicago
|6½
|4
|(43)
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7
|6½
|(56)
|Pittsburgh
|Kansas City
|+2
|2½
|(53½)
|at
|SEATTLE
|Monday
|Denver
|2½
|2½
|(45)
|at
|OAKLAND
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
