NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 12 (206½) Cleveland LA Lakers 2½ (228) at BROOKLYN Washington 3 (236½) at ATLANTA at DENVER 5 (208) Dallas COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at DUKE 29½ Princeton at GEORGETOWN 11 Appalachian St at OHIO STATE 27½ Youngstown St Xavier 2 at MISSOURI at UCONN 15½ Drexel at FIU PK South Florida at GEORGIA 11½ Oakland at CHARLOTTE 1 East Carolina at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 5½ Bradley Missouri St 4½ at ARKANSAS ST at SYRACUSE 3½ Buffalo at OKLAHOMA 7 Creighton at NEW MEXICO 3 North Texas at GONZAGA 28 Texas-Arlington SOUTHERN CAL 8½ at SANTA CLARA at STANFORD 18½ San Jose St National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NY RANGERS -124 Anaheim +114 Toronto -163 at NEW JERSEY +153 at PHILADELPHIA -175 Detroit +163 at BUFFALO -125 Florida +115 at MINNESOTA -121 San Jose +111 Calgary -119 at DALLAS +109 Nashville -152 at CHICAGO +142 at EDMONTON -150 St. Louis +140 at ARIZONA -129 NY Islanders +119 Tampa Bay -176 at VANCOUVER +164 Winnipeg -154 at LOS ANGELES +144 College Football Tuesday Bowls FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Boca Raton Bowl At Boca Raton, Fla. UAB 2½ 2½ (42½) N Illinois More Bowls Frisco Bowl At Frisco, TX Ohio 4½ 3 (53½) San Diego St Gasparilla Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Marshall 3 2½ (53) South Florida Bahamas Bowl At Nassau, Bahamas Toledo 6 6 (61½) FIU Famous Idaho Potato Bowl At Boise, Idaho BYU 11 12 (49½) W. Michigan Birmingham Bowl At Birmingham, Ala. Memphis 2½ 3½ (75) Wake Forest Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Army 5 3½ (60) Houston Dollar General Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Buffalo 3 2 (51½) Troy Hawaii Bowl At Honolulu at HAWAII 1½ PK (61) Louisiana Tech First Responder Bowl At Dallas Boise St 3½ 2½ (55½) Boston College Quick Lane Bowl At Detroit Georgia Tech 3½ 5½ (58) Minnesota Cheez-It Bowl At Phoenix TCU 2 PK (40) California Independence Bowl At Shreveport, La. Temple 3 4½ (55½) Duke Pinstripe Bowl At New York Miami 3 4 (48) Wisconsin Texas Bowl At Houston Vanderbilt 6½ 4 (55½) Baylor Music City Bowl At Nashville, Tenn. Auburn 5 3½ (54½) Purdue Camping World Bowl At Orlando, Fla. West Virginia 7 1½ (68) Syracuse Alamo Bowl At San Antonio, Texas Washington St 6½ 3½ (54½) Iowa St Arizona Bowl At Tucson, Ariz. Arkansas St 2 2 (58) Nevada Peach Bowl At Atlanta Michigan 6 7½ (50½) Florida Belk Bowl At Charlotte, N.C. South Carolina 6½ 4½ (54½) Virginia Saturday (12/29) Orange Bowl At Miami Alabama 14½ 14 (79½) Oklahoma Cotton Bowl At Arlington, Texas Clemson 11 13½ (55) Notre Dame Monday (12/31) Military Bowl At Annapolis, Md. Cincinnati 6½ 6 (53½) Virginia Tech Sun Bowl At El Paso, Texas Stanford 6½ 6½ (52) Pittsburgh Redbox Bowl At Santa Clara, Calif. Oregon 1½ 3 (48) Michigan St Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. Missouri 10 8 (74) Oklahoma St Holiday Bowl At San Diego Utah 7½ 7 (46) Northwestern Taxslayer Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Texas A&M 4½ 6 (58½) NC State Tuesday (Jan. 1) Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Mississippi St 5 7 (44) Iowa Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Penn St 4 6½ (47½) Kentucky Fiesta Bowl At Glendale, Ariz. LSU 8 7½ (55½) UCF Rose Bowl At Pasadena, Calif. Ohio State 5 6½ (58) Washington Sugar Bowl At New Orleans Georgia 10½ 13 (58) Texas NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TENNESSEE 10½ 10 (37) Washington at LA CHARGERS 5½ 4½ (45) Baltimore Sunday at DALLAS 7 7 (46½) Tampa Bay at NEW ENGLAND 12½ 13 (45) Buffalo at CAROLINA 5½ 3 (47) Atlanta at MIAMI 4½ 4½ (39½) Jacksonville at INDIANAPOLIS 7½ 9½ (46½) NY Giants at PHILADELPHIA +1½ 1 (45) Houston Minnesota 3½ 5½ (43½) at DETROIT at NY JETS +3½ 1 (43½) Green Bay at CLEVELAND 7½ 7 (45½) Cincinnati LA Rams 12½ 14 (47½) at ARIZONA Chicago 6½ 3½ (43) at SAN FRANCISCO at NEW ORLEANS 7 5½ (53½) Pittsburgh Kansas City +2 2½ (53) at SEATTLE Monday Denver 2½ 2½ (44½) at OAKLAND

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.