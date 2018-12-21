Listen Live Sports

December 21, 2018
 
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE 4 (219) Detroit
at TORONTO 12½ (210) Cleveland
Indiana 3 (210½) at BROOKLYN
at NEW YORK (232) Atlanta
at BOSTON 1 (223½) Milwaukee
Orlando (200) at CHICAGO
at SAN ANTONIO 4 (220) Minnesota
at SACRAMENTO 2 (212½) Memphis
at PORTLAND 2 (213½) Utah
at LA LAKERS (233) New Orleans
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at NORTHEASTERN St. Bonaventure
at OREGON ST Kent St
at BUTLER UC Irvine
at BAYLOR Oregon
at UCF 12½ Illinois St
at COLL. OF CHARLESTON 10½ Coastal Carolina
at XAVIER 19½ Detroit
at MICHIGAN ST 25 Oakland
at ALABAMA Penn St
at UAB Troy
Mississippi 13 at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
at MARQUETTE 3 Buffalo
at TEXAS Providence
at NORTHWESTERN 2 Oklahoma
at CAL POLY Texas-Arlington
at CALIFORNIA 10½ San Jose St
Tulane 4 Towson
La Salle 13 Alabama A&M
E Tennessee St Wyoming
at UTEP Norfolk State
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE
at WASHINGTON -173 Buffalo +161
at NEW JERSEY -166 Ottawa +156
at COLORADO -230 Chicago +210
College Football
Friday Bowls
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Bahamas Bowl
At Nassau, Bahamas
Toledo 6 7 (57) FIU
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise, Idaho
BYU 11 12½ (52½) W. Michigan
More Bowls
Birmingham Bowl
At Birmingham, Ala.
Memphis 3 (73) Wake Forest
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Army 5 5 (60) Houston
Dollar General Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Buffalo 3 1 (49½) Troy
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
at HAWAII 1 (61) Louisiana Tech
First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Boise St 2 (55½) Boston College
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Georgia Tech (57½) Minnesota
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
California +2 1 (38½) TCU
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Temple 3 (54½) Duke
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Miami 3 3 (47½) Wisconsin
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Vanderbilt 4 (55½) Baylor
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Auburn 5 (55½) Purdue
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
West Virginia 7 1 (67) Syracuse
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
Washington St (54) Iowa St
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Arkansas St 2 1 (57½) Nevada
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
Michigan 6 7 (50½) Florida
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina 5 (53½) Virginia
Saturday (12/29)
Orange Bowl
At Miami
Alabama 14½ 14 (79) Oklahoma
Cotton Bowl
At Arlington, Texas
Clemson 11 12½ (55) Notre Dame
Monday (12/31)
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
Cincinnati 6 (53½) Virginia Tech
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Stanford 6 (52) Pittsburgh
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Oregon 3 (48) Michigan St
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Missouri 10 8 (74) Oklahoma St
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Utah 7 (46) Northwestern
Taxslayer Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Texas A&M (58½) NC State
Tuesday (Jan. 1)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Mississippi St 5 7 (44) Iowa
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Penn St 4 (47½) Kentucky
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
LSU 8 (55½) UCF
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio State 5 (58) Washington
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia 10½ 12½ (58) Texas
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TENNESSEE 10½ 10 (37) Washington
at LA CHARGERS (43) Baltimore
Sunday
at DALLAS 7 (48½) Tampa Bay
at NEW ENGLAND 12½ 13½ (44½) Buffalo
Atlanta +5½ 3 (43½) at CAROLINA
at MIAMI (38½) Jacksonville
at INDIANAPOLIS (47) NY Giants
at PHILADELPHIA +1½ 1 (46) Houston
Minnesota 6 (42½) at DETROIT
Green Bay 3 (47) at NY JETS
at CLEVELAND (44½) Cincinnati
LA Rams 12½ 14½ (44) at ARIZONA
Chicago 4 (42½) at SAN FRANCISCO
at NEW ORLEANS 7 (53) Pittsburgh
Kansas City +2 (54) at SEATTLE
Monday
Denver 3 (43) at OAKLAND

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

