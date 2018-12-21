NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE 4 (219) Detroit at TORONTO 12½ (210) Cleveland Indiana 3 (210½) at BROOKLYN at NEW YORK 2½ (232) Atlanta at BOSTON 1 (223½) Milwaukee Orlando 3½ (200) at CHICAGO at SAN ANTONIO 4 (220) Minnesota at SACRAMENTO 2 (212½) Memphis at PORTLAND 2 (213½) Utah at LA LAKERS 5½ (233) New Orleans COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NORTHEASTERN 5½ St. Bonaventure at OREGON ST 9½ Kent St at BUTLER 8½ UC Irvine at BAYLOR 3½ Oregon at UCF 12½ Illinois St at COLL. OF CHARLESTON 10½ Coastal Carolina at XAVIER 19½ Detroit at MICHIGAN ST 25 Oakland at ALABAMA 3½ Penn St at UAB 4½ Troy Mississippi 13 at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at MARQUETTE 3 Buffalo at TEXAS 8½ Providence at NORTHWESTERN 2 Oklahoma at CAL POLY 1½ Texas-Arlington at CALIFORNIA 10½ San Jose St Tulane 4 Towson La Salle 13 Alabama A&M E Tennessee St 6½ Wyoming at UTEP 6½ Norfolk State National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE at WASHINGTON -173 Buffalo +161 at NEW JERSEY -166 Ottawa +156 at COLORADO -230 Chicago +210 College Football Friday Bowls FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Bahamas Bowl At Nassau, Bahamas Toledo 6 7 (57) FIU Famous Idaho Potato Bowl At Boise, Idaho BYU 11 12½ (52½) W. Michigan More Bowls Birmingham Bowl At Birmingham, Ala. Memphis 2½ 3 (73) Wake Forest Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Army 5 5 (60) Houston Dollar General Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Buffalo 3 1 (49½) Troy Hawaii Bowl At Honolulu at HAWAII 1½ 1 (61) Louisiana Tech First Responder Bowl At Dallas Boise St 3½ 2 (55½) Boston College Quick Lane Bowl At Detroit Georgia Tech 3½ 5½ (57½) Minnesota Cheez-It Bowl At Phoenix California +2 1 (38½) TCU Independence Bowl At Shreveport, La. Temple 3 4½ (54½) Duke Pinstripe Bowl At New York Miami 3 3 (47½) Wisconsin Texas Bowl At Houston Vanderbilt 6½ 4 (55½) Baylor Music City Bowl At Nashville, Tenn. Auburn 5 3½ (55½) Purdue Camping World Bowl At Orlando, Fla. West Virginia 7 1 (67) Syracuse Alamo Bowl At San Antonio, Texas Washington St 6½ 3½ (54) Iowa St Arizona Bowl At Tucson, Ariz. Arkansas St 2 1 (57½) Nevada Peach Bowl At Atlanta Michigan 6 7 (50½) Florida Belk Bowl At Charlotte, N.C. South Carolina 6½ 5 (53½) Virginia Saturday (12/29) Orange Bowl At Miami Alabama 14½ 14 (79) Oklahoma Cotton Bowl At Arlington, Texas Clemson 11 12½ (55) Notre Dame Monday (12/31) Military Bowl At Annapolis, Md. Cincinnati 6½ 6 (53½) Virginia Tech Sun Bowl At El Paso, Texas Stanford 6½ 6 (52) Pittsburgh Redbox Bowl At Santa Clara, Calif. Oregon 1½ 3 (48) Michigan St Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. Missouri 10 8 (74) Oklahoma St Holiday Bowl At San Diego Utah 7½ 7 (46) Northwestern Taxslayer Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Texas A&M 4½ 6½ (58½) NC State Tuesday (Jan. 1) Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Mississippi St 5 7 (44) Iowa Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Penn St 4 6½ (47½) Kentucky Fiesta Bowl At Glendale, Ariz. LSU 8 7½ (55½) UCF Rose Bowl At Pasadena, Calif. Ohio State 5 6½ (58) Washington Sugar Bowl At New Orleans Georgia 10½ 12½ (58) Texas NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TENNESSEE 10½ 10 (37) Washington at LA CHARGERS 5½ 4½ (43) Baltimore Sunday at DALLAS 7 7½ (48½) Tampa Bay at NEW ENGLAND 12½ 13½ (44½) Buffalo Atlanta +5½ 3 (43½) at CAROLINA at MIAMI 4½ 3½ (38½) Jacksonville at INDIANAPOLIS 7½ 9½ (47) NY Giants at PHILADELPHIA +1½ 1 (46) Houston Minnesota 3½ 6 (42½) at DETROIT Green Bay 3½ 3 (47) at NY JETS at CLEVELAND 7½ 9½ (44½) Cincinnati LA Rams 12½ 14½ (44) at ARIZONA Chicago 6½ 4 (42½) at SAN FRANCISCO at NEW ORLEANS 7 5½ (53) Pittsburgh Kansas City +2 2½ (54) at SEATTLE Monday Denver 2½ 3 (43) at OAKLAND

