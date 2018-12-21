|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHARLOTTE
|4
|(219)
|Detroit
|at TORONTO
|12½
|(210)
|Cleveland
|Indiana
|3
|(210½)
|at
|BROOKLYN
|at NEW YORK
|2½
|(232)
|Atlanta
|at BOSTON
|1
|(223½)
|Milwaukee
|Orlando
|3½
|(200)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at SAN ANTONIO
|4
|(220)
|Minnesota
|at SACRAMENTO
|2
|(212½)
|Memphis
|at PORTLAND
|2
|(213½)
|Utah
|at LA LAKERS
|5½
|(233)
|New
|Orleans
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at NORTHEASTERN
|5½
|St.
|Bonaventure
|at OREGON ST
|9½
|Kent
|St
|at BUTLER
|8½
|UC
|Irvine
|at BAYLOR
|3½
|Oregon
|at UCF
|12½
|Illinois
|St
|at COLL. OF CHARLESTON
|10½
|Coastal
|Carolina
|at XAVIER
|19½
|Detroit
|at MICHIGAN ST
|25
|Oakland
|at ALABAMA
|3½
|Penn
|St
|at UAB
|4½
|Troy
|Mississippi
|13
|at
|MIDDLE
|TENNESSEE
|at MARQUETTE
|3
|Buffalo
|at TEXAS
|8½
|Providence
|at NORTHWESTERN
|2
|Oklahoma
|at CAL POLY
|1½
|Texas-Arlington
|at CALIFORNIA
|10½
|San
|Jose
|St
|Tulane
|4
|Towson
|La Salle
|13
|Alabama
|A&M
|E Tennessee St
|6½
|Wyoming
|at UTEP
|6½
|Norfolk
|State
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOGLINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-173
|Buffalo
|+161
|at NEW JERSEY
|-166
|Ottawa
|+156
|at COLORADO
|-230
|Chicago
|+210
|College Football
|Friday Bowls
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Bahamas Bowl
|At Nassau, Bahamas
|Toledo
|6
|7
|(57)
|FIU
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|At Boise, Idaho
|BYU
|11
|12½
|(52½)
|W.
|Michigan
|More Bowls
|Birmingham Bowl
|At Birmingham, Ala.
|Memphis
|2½
|3
|(73)
|Wake
|Forest
|Armed Forces Bowl
|At Fort Worth, Texas
|Army
|5
|5
|(60)
|Houston
|Dollar General Bowl
|At Mobile, Ala.
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|(49½)
|Troy
|Hawaii Bowl
|At Honolulu
|at HAWAII
|1½
|1
|(61)
|Louisiana
|Tech
|First Responder Bowl
|At Dallas
|Boise St
|3½
|2
|(55½)
|Boston
|College
|Quick Lane Bowl
|At Detroit
|Georgia Tech
|3½
|5½
|(57½)
|Minnesota
|Cheez-It Bowl
|At Phoenix
|California
|+2
|1
|(38½)
|TCU
|Independence Bowl
|At Shreveport, La.
|Temple
|3
|4½
|(54½)
|Duke
|Pinstripe Bowl
|At New York
|Miami
|3
|3
|(47½)
|Wisconsin
|Texas Bowl
|At Houston
|Vanderbilt
|6½
|4
|(55½)
|Baylor
|Music City Bowl
|At Nashville, Tenn.
|Auburn
|5
|3½
|(55½)
|Purdue
|Camping World Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|West Virginia
|7
|1
|(67)
|Syracuse
|Alamo Bowl
|At San Antonio, Texas
|Washington St
|6½
|3½
|(54)
|Iowa
|St
|Arizona Bowl
|At Tucson, Ariz.
|Arkansas St
|2
|1
|(57½)
|Nevada
|Peach Bowl
|At Atlanta
|Michigan
|6
|7
|(50½)
|Florida
|Belk Bowl
|At Charlotte, N.C.
|South Carolina
|6½
|5
|(53½)
|Virginia
|Saturday (12/29)
|Orange Bowl
|At Miami
|Alabama
|14½
|14
|(79)
|Oklahoma
|Cotton Bowl
|At Arlington, Texas
|Clemson
|11
|12½
|(55)
|Notre
|Dame
|Monday (12/31)
|Military Bowl
|At Annapolis, Md.
|Cincinnati
|6½
|6
|(53½)
|Virginia
|Tech
|Sun Bowl
|At El Paso, Texas
|Stanford
|6½
|6
|(52)
|Pittsburgh
|Redbox Bowl
|At Santa Clara, Calif.
|Oregon
|1½
|3
|(48)
|Michigan
|St
|Liberty Bowl
|At Memphis, Tenn.
|Missouri
|10
|8
|(74)
|Oklahoma
|St
|Holiday Bowl
|At San Diego
|Utah
|7½
|7
|(46)
|Northwestern
|Taxslayer Bowl
|At Jacksonville, Fla.
|Texas A&M
|4½
|6½
|(58½)
|NC
|State
|Tuesday (Jan. 1)
|Outback Bowl
|At Tampa, Fla.
|Mississippi St
|5
|7
|(44)
|Iowa
|Citrus Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|Penn St
|4
|6½
|(47½)
|Kentucky
|Fiesta Bowl
|At Glendale, Ariz.
|LSU
|8
|7½
|(55½)
|UCF
|Rose Bowl
|At Pasadena, Calif.
|Ohio State
|5
|6½
|(58)
|Washington
|Sugar Bowl
|At New Orleans
|Georgia
|10½
|12½
|(58)
|Texas
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TENNESSEE
|10½
|10
|(37)
|Washington
|at LA CHARGERS
|5½
|4½
|(43)
|Baltimore
|Sunday
|at DALLAS
|7
|7½
|(48½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at NEW ENGLAND
|12½
|13½
|(44½)
|Buffalo
|Atlanta
|+5½
|3
|(43½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|at MIAMI
|4½
|3½
|(38½)
|Jacksonville
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|7½
|9½
|(47)
|NY
|Giants
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+1½
|1
|(46)
|Houston
|Minnesota
|3½
|6
|(42½)
|at
|DETROIT
|Green Bay
|3½
|3
|(47)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|at CLEVELAND
|7½
|9½
|(44½)
|Cincinnati
|LA Rams
|12½
|14½
|(44)
|at
|ARIZONA
|Chicago
|6½
|4
|(42½)
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7
|5½
|(53)
|Pittsburgh
|Kansas City
|+2
|2½
|(54)
|at
|SEATTLE
|Monday
|Denver
|2½
|3
|(43)
|at
|OAKLAND
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.