December 21, 2018 5:29 pm
 
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at LA CLIPPERS 1 (218½) Denver
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Phoenix
at PHILADELPHIA (220) Toronto
at HOUSTON 6 (215½) San Antonio
Milwaukee (215½) at MIAMI
at GOLDEN STATE 11½ (225) Dallas
at UTAH 1 (217½) Oklahoma City
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at TENNESSEE 19½ Wake Forest
at GEORGETOWN 15 UALR
at GEORGIA TECH Georgia
at VILLANOVA UCONN
at RUTGERS 13 Columbia
Temple 11½ at DREXEL
at ARKANSAS 9 Texas State
at VIRGINIA 22 William & Mary
at SYRACUSE 20½ Arkansas St
at MIAMI 17 FAU
Clemson 2 at SOUTH CAROLINA
at NEBRASKA 20½ Cal St.-Fullerton
at HARVARD 13½ George Washington
at TEXAS A&M 8 Marshall
at BOISE ST Pacific
Saint Mary’s CA at W KENTUCKY
at W MICHIGAN 7 Milwaukee
at DEPAUL Boston College
at MICHIGAN 25½ Air Force
Pennsylvania 3 at NEW MEXICO
at VA COMMONWEALTH Wichita St
at LONG BEACH ST 4 Colorado St
at ST. JOSEPH’S Loyola of Chicago
at SAN FRANCISCO Stanford
at EVANSVILLE 4 Green Bay
at MARYLAND Seton Hall
at SAN DIEGO ST BYU
at NEVADA 16 Akron
at ARIZONA 17 Uc Davis
at KANSAS ST 4 Vanderbilt
at MISSISSIPPI ST 12½ Wright St
at SMU 13 Cornell
Loyola Marymount 10½ at UC RIVERSIDE
Illinois 1 at MISSOURI
Kansas 4 at ARIZONA ST
CS Northridge 3 SIU-Edwardsville
N. Colorado Rider
New Mexico St 6 Drake
San Diego Washington St
Florida St 7 Saint Louis
Florida 18 Florida Gulf Coast
Ohio State UclaNorth Carolina
Colorado Indiana St
UNLV 1 at HAWAII
Rhode Island 6 Bucknell
TCU 19 Charlotte
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -120 Nashville +110
at PHILADELPHIA -105 Columbus -105
Florida -133 at DETROIT +123
at CALGARY OFF St. Louis OFF
at LAS VEGAS -165 Montreal +155
at SAN JOSE -223 Los Angeles +203
at BUFFALO OFF Anaheim OFF
at CAROLINA -107 Pittsburgh -103
at TORONTO -245 NY Rangers +225
Colorado -125 at ARIZONA +115
at OTTAWA OFF Washington OFF
at MINNESOTA -160 Dallas +150
Tampa Bay -145 at EDMONTON +135
Winnipeg -155 at VANCOUVER +145
College Football
Saturday Bowls
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Birmingham Bowl
At Birmingham, Ala.
Memphis 3 (73) Wake Forest
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Army 5 5 (60) Houston
Dollar General Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Buffalo 3 1 (49½) Troy
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
at HAWAII 1 (61) Louisiana Tech
More Bowls
First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Boise St 2 (55½) Boston College
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Georgia Tech (57½) Minnesota
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
California +2 1 (38½) TCU
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Temple 3 (54½) Duke
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Miami 3 3 (47½) Wisconsin
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Vanderbilt 4 (55½) Baylor
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Auburn 5 (55½) Purdue
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
West Virginia 7 1 (67) Syracuse
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
Washington St (53½) Iowa St
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Arkansas St 2 1 (57½) Nevada
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
Michigan 6 7 (50½) Florida
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina 5 (53½) Virginia
Saturday (12/29)
Orange Bowl
At Miami
Alabama 14½ 14 (77½) Oklahoma
Cotton Bowl
At Arlington, Texas
Clemson 11 12½ (55) Notre Dame
Monday (12/31)
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
Cincinnati 6 (53½) Virginia Tech
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Stanford 6 (52) Pittsburgh
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Oregon 3 (48) Michigan St
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Missouri 10 8 (74) Oklahoma St
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Utah 7 (46) Northwestern
Taxslayer Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Texas A&M 7 (58½) NC State
Tuesday (Jan. 1)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Mississippi St 5 7 (44) Iowa
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Penn St 4 (47½) Kentucky
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
LSU 8 (55½) UCF
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio State 5 (58) Washington
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia 10½ 12½ (58) Texas
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TENNESSEE 10½ 10½ (37½) Washington
at LA CHARGERS (42) Baltimore
Sunday
at DALLAS 7 (48½) Tampa Bay
at NEW ENGLAND 12½ 13½ (44½) Buffalo
Atlanta +5½ 3 (43½) at CAROLINA
at MIAMI (38½) Jacksonville
at INDIANAPOLIS (48) NY Giants
at PHILADELPHIA +1½ 1 (46) Houston
Minnesota 6 (42½) at DETROIT
Green Bay 3 (47) at NY JETS
at CLEVELAND (44½) Cincinnati
LA Rams 12½ 14½ (44½) at ARIZONA
Chicago 4 (43) at SAN FRANCISCO
at NEW ORLEANS 7 6 (53) Pittsburgh
Kansas City +2 (54) at SEATTLE
Monday
Denver 3 (43) at OAKLAND

