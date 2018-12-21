|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at LA CLIPPERS
|1
|(218½)
|Denver
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4½
|(220)
|Toronto
|at HOUSTON
|6
|(215½)
|San
|Antonio
|Milwaukee
|2½
|(215½)
|at
|MIAMI
|at GOLDEN STATE
|11½
|(225)
|Dallas
|at UTAH
|1
|(217½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at TENNESSEE
|19½
|Wake
|Forest
|at GEORGETOWN
|15
|UALR
|at GEORGIA TECH
|5½
|Georgia
|at VILLANOVA
|7½
|UCONN
|at RUTGERS
|13
|Columbia
|Temple
|11½
|at
|DREXEL
|at ARKANSAS
|9
|Texas
|State
|at VIRGINIA
|22
|William
|&
|Mary
|at SYRACUSE
|20½
|Arkansas
|St
|at MIAMI
|17
|FAU
|Clemson
|2
|at
|SOUTH
|CAROLINA
|at NEBRASKA
|20½
|Cal
|St.-Fullerton
|at HARVARD
|13½
|George
|Washington
|at TEXAS A&M
|8
|Marshall
|at BOISE ST
|5½
|Pacific
|Saint Mary’s CA
|2½
|at
|W
|KENTUCKY
|at W MICHIGAN
|7
|Milwaukee
|at DEPAUL
|4½
|Boston
|College
|at MICHIGAN
|25½
|Air
|Force
|Pennsylvania
|3
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|at VA COMMONWEALTH
|5½
|Wichita
|St
|at LONG BEACH ST
|4
|Colorado
|St
|at ST. JOSEPH’S
|3½
|Loyola
|of
|Chicago
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|9½
|Stanford
|at EVANSVILLE
|4
|Green
|Bay
|at MARYLAND
|7½
|Seton
|Hall
|at SAN DIEGO ST
|3½
|BYU
|at NEVADA
|16
|Akron
|at ARIZONA
|17
|Uc
|Davis
|at KANSAS ST
|4
|Vanderbilt
|at MISSISSIPPI ST
|12½
|Wright
|St
|at SMU
|13
|Cornell
|Loyola Marymount
|10½
|at
|UC
|RIVERSIDE
|Illinois
|1
|at
|MISSOURI
|Kansas
|4
|at
|ARIZONA
|ST
|CS Northridge
|3
|SIU-Edwardsville
|N. Colorado
|1½
|Rider
|New Mexico St
|6
|Drake
|San Diego
|7½
|Washington
|St
|Florida St
|7
|Saint
|Louis
|Florida
|18
|Florida
|Gulf
|Coast
|Ohio State
|5½
|UclaNorth
|Carolina
|Colorado
|7½
|Indiana
|St
|UNLV
|1
|at
|HAWAII
|Rhode Island
|6
|Bucknell
|TCU
|19
|Charlotte
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-120
|Nashville
|+110
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-105
|Columbus
|-105
|Florida
|-133
|at
|DETROIT
|+123
|at CALGARY
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at LAS VEGAS
|-165
|Montreal
|+155
|at SAN JOSE
|-223
|Los
|Angeles
|+203
|at BUFFALO
|OFF
|Anaheim
|OFF
|at CAROLINA
|-107
|Pittsburgh
|-103
|at TORONTO
|-245
|NY
|Rangers
|+225
|Colorado
|-125
|at
|ARIZONA
|+115
|at OTTAWA
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-160
|Dallas
|+150
|Tampa Bay
|-145
|at
|EDMONTON
|+135
|Winnipeg
|-155
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+145
|College Football
|Saturday Bowls
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Birmingham Bowl
|At Birmingham, Ala.
|Memphis
|2½
|3
|(73)
|Wake
|Forest
|Armed Forces Bowl
|At Fort Worth, Texas
|Army
|5
|5
|(60)
|Houston
|Dollar General Bowl
|At Mobile, Ala.
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|(49½)
|Troy
|Hawaii Bowl
|At Honolulu
|at HAWAII
|1½
|1
|(61)
|Louisiana
|Tech
|More Bowls
|First Responder Bowl
|At Dallas
|Boise St
|3½
|2
|(55½)
|Boston
|College
|Quick Lane Bowl
|At Detroit
|Georgia Tech
|3½
|5½
|(57½)
|Minnesota
|Cheez-It Bowl
|At Phoenix
|California
|+2
|1
|(38½)
|TCU
|Independence Bowl
|At Shreveport, La.
|Temple
|3
|3½
|(54½)
|Duke
|Pinstripe Bowl
|At New York
|Miami
|3
|3
|(47½)
|Wisconsin
|Texas Bowl
|At Houston
|Vanderbilt
|6½
|4
|(55½)
|Baylor
|Music City Bowl
|At Nashville, Tenn.
|Auburn
|5
|3½
|(55½)
|Purdue
|Camping World Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|West Virginia
|7
|1
|(67)
|Syracuse
|Alamo Bowl
|At San Antonio, Texas
|Washington St
|6½
|3½
|(53½)
|Iowa
|St
|Arizona Bowl
|At Tucson, Ariz.
|Arkansas St
|2
|1
|(57½)
|Nevada
|Peach Bowl
|At Atlanta
|Michigan
|6
|7
|(50½)
|Florida
|Belk Bowl
|At Charlotte, N.C.
|South Carolina
|6½
|5
|(53½)
|Virginia
|Saturday (12/29)
|Orange Bowl
|At Miami
|Alabama
|14½
|14
|(77½)
|Oklahoma
|Cotton Bowl
|At Arlington, Texas
|Clemson
|11
|12½
|(55)
|Notre
|Dame
|Monday (12/31)
|Military Bowl
|At Annapolis, Md.
|Cincinnati
|6½
|6
|(53½)
|Virginia
|Tech
|Sun Bowl
|At El Paso, Texas
|Stanford
|6½
|6
|(52)
|Pittsburgh
|Redbox Bowl
|At Santa Clara, Calif.
|Oregon
|1½
|3
|(48)
|Michigan
|St
|Liberty Bowl
|At Memphis, Tenn.
|Missouri
|10
|8
|(74)
|Oklahoma
|St
|Holiday Bowl
|At San Diego
|Utah
|7½
|7
|(46)
|Northwestern
|Taxslayer Bowl
|At Jacksonville, Fla.
|Texas A&M
|4½
|7
|(58½)
|NC
|State
|Tuesday (Jan. 1)
|Outback Bowl
|At Tampa, Fla.
|Mississippi St
|5
|7
|(44)
|Iowa
|Citrus Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|Penn St
|4
|6½
|(47½)
|Kentucky
|Fiesta Bowl
|At Glendale, Ariz.
|LSU
|8
|7½
|(55½)
|UCF
|Rose Bowl
|At Pasadena, Calif.
|Ohio State
|5
|6½
|(58)
|Washington
|Sugar Bowl
|At New Orleans
|Georgia
|10½
|12½
|(58)
|Texas
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TENNESSEE
|10½
|10½
|(37½)
|Washington
|at LA CHARGERS
|5½
|4½
|(42)
|Baltimore
|Sunday
|at DALLAS
|7
|7½
|(48½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at NEW ENGLAND
|12½
|13½
|(44½)
|Buffalo
|Atlanta
|+5½
|3
|(43½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|at MIAMI
|4½
|3½
|(38½)
|Jacksonville
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|7½
|9½
|(48)
|NY
|Giants
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+1½
|1
|(46)
|Houston
|Minnesota
|3½
|6
|(42½)
|at
|DETROIT
|Green Bay
|3½
|3
|(47)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|at CLEVELAND
|7½
|9½
|(44½)
|Cincinnati
|LA Rams
|12½
|14½
|(44½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|Chicago
|6½
|4
|(43)
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7
|6
|(53)
|Pittsburgh
|Kansas City
|+2
|2½
|(54)
|at
|SEATTLE
|Monday
|Denver
|2½
|3
|(43)
|at
|OAKLAND
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
