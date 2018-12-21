NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA CLIPPERS 1 (218½) Denver at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Phoenix at PHILADELPHIA 4½ (220) Toronto at HOUSTON 6 (215½) San Antonio Milwaukee 2½ (215½) at MIAMI at GOLDEN STATE 11½ (225) Dallas at UTAH 1 (217½) Oklahoma City COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TENNESSEE 19½ Wake Forest at GEORGETOWN 15 UALR at GEORGIA TECH 5½ Georgia at VILLANOVA 7½ UCONN at RUTGERS 13 Columbia Temple 11½ at DREXEL at ARKANSAS 9 Texas State at VIRGINIA 22 William & Mary at SYRACUSE 20½ Arkansas St at MIAMI 17 FAU Clemson 2 at SOUTH CAROLINA at NEBRASKA 20½ Cal St.-Fullerton at HARVARD 13½ George Washington at TEXAS A&M 8 Marshall at BOISE ST 5½ Pacific Saint Mary’s CA 2½ at W KENTUCKY at W MICHIGAN 7 Milwaukee at DEPAUL 4½ Boston College at MICHIGAN 25½ Air Force Pennsylvania 3 at NEW MEXICO at VA COMMONWEALTH 5½ Wichita St at LONG BEACH ST 4 Colorado St at ST. JOSEPH’S 3½ Loyola of Chicago at SAN FRANCISCO 9½ Stanford at EVANSVILLE 4 Green Bay at MARYLAND 7½ Seton Hall at SAN DIEGO ST 3½ BYU at NEVADA 16 Akron at ARIZONA 17 Uc Davis at KANSAS ST 4 Vanderbilt at MISSISSIPPI ST 12½ Wright St at SMU 13 Cornell Loyola Marymount 10½ at UC RIVERSIDE Illinois 1 at MISSOURI Kansas 4 at ARIZONA ST CS Northridge 3 SIU-Edwardsville N. Colorado 1½ Rider New Mexico St 6 Drake San Diego 7½ Washington St Florida St 7 Saint Louis Florida 18 Florida Gulf Coast Ohio State 5½ UclaNorth Carolina Colorado 7½ Indiana St UNLV 1 at HAWAII Rhode Island 6 Bucknell TCU 19 Charlotte National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -120 Nashville +110 at PHILADELPHIA -105 Columbus -105 Florida -133 at DETROIT +123 at CALGARY OFF St. Louis OFF at LAS VEGAS -165 Montreal +155 at SAN JOSE -223 Los Angeles +203 at BUFFALO OFF Anaheim OFF at CAROLINA -107 Pittsburgh -103 at TORONTO -245 NY Rangers +225 Colorado -125 at ARIZONA +115 at OTTAWA OFF Washington OFF at MINNESOTA -160 Dallas +150 Tampa Bay -145 at EDMONTON +135 Winnipeg -155 at VANCOUVER +145 College Football Saturday Bowls FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Birmingham Bowl At Birmingham, Ala. Memphis 2½ 3 (73) Wake Forest Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Army 5 5 (60) Houston Dollar General Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Buffalo 3 1 (49½) Troy Hawaii Bowl At Honolulu at HAWAII 1½ 1 (61) Louisiana Tech More Bowls First Responder Bowl At Dallas Boise St 3½ 2 (55½) Boston College Quick Lane Bowl At Detroit Georgia Tech 3½ 5½ (57½) Minnesota Cheez-It Bowl At Phoenix California +2 1 (38½) TCU Independence Bowl At Shreveport, La. Temple 3 3½ (54½) Duke Pinstripe Bowl At New York Miami 3 3 (47½) Wisconsin Texas Bowl At Houston Vanderbilt 6½ 4 (55½) Baylor Music City Bowl At Nashville, Tenn. Auburn 5 3½ (55½) Purdue Camping World Bowl At Orlando, Fla. West Virginia 7 1 (67) Syracuse Alamo Bowl At San Antonio, Texas Washington St 6½ 3½ (53½) Iowa St Arizona Bowl At Tucson, Ariz. Arkansas St 2 1 (57½) Nevada Peach Bowl At Atlanta Michigan 6 7 (50½) Florida Belk Bowl At Charlotte, N.C. South Carolina 6½ 5 (53½) Virginia Saturday (12/29) Orange Bowl At Miami Alabama 14½ 14 (77½) Oklahoma Cotton Bowl At Arlington, Texas Clemson 11 12½ (55) Notre Dame Monday (12/31) Military Bowl At Annapolis, Md. Cincinnati 6½ 6 (53½) Virginia Tech Sun Bowl At El Paso, Texas Stanford 6½ 6 (52) Pittsburgh Redbox Bowl At Santa Clara, Calif. Oregon 1½ 3 (48) Michigan St Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. Missouri 10 8 (74) Oklahoma St Holiday Bowl At San Diego Utah 7½ 7 (46) Northwestern Taxslayer Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Texas A&M 4½ 7 (58½) NC State Tuesday (Jan. 1) Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Mississippi St 5 7 (44) Iowa Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Penn St 4 6½ (47½) Kentucky Fiesta Bowl At Glendale, Ariz. LSU 8 7½ (55½) UCF Rose Bowl At Pasadena, Calif. Ohio State 5 6½ (58) Washington Sugar Bowl At New Orleans Georgia 10½ 12½ (58) Texas NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TENNESSEE 10½ 10½ (37½) Washington at LA CHARGERS 5½ 4½ (42) Baltimore Sunday at DALLAS 7 7½ (48½) Tampa Bay at NEW ENGLAND 12½ 13½ (44½) Buffalo Atlanta +5½ 3 (43½) at CAROLINA at MIAMI 4½ 3½ (38½) Jacksonville at INDIANAPOLIS 7½ 9½ (48) NY Giants at PHILADELPHIA +1½ 1 (46) Houston Minnesota 3½ 6 (42½) at DETROIT Green Bay 3½ 3 (47) at NY JETS at CLEVELAND 7½ 9½ (44½) Cincinnati LA Rams 12½ 14½ (44½) at ARIZONA Chicago 6½ 4 (43) at SAN FRANCISCO at NEW ORLEANS 7 6 (53) Pittsburgh Kansas City +2 2½ (54) at SEATTLE Monday Denver 2½ 3 (43) at OAKLAND

