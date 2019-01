By The Associated Press

NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 9½ (224) Atlanta at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Washington at ORLANDO 3½ (202) Miami at BROOKLYN 7½ (221) Phoenix New Orleans 1 (239) at SACRAMENTO at CLEVELAND 1½ (201½) Chicago at BOSTON 7 (221½) Charlotte at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Minnesota at GOLDEN STATE 10½ (233) LA Clippers at PORTLAND 7 (216) Dallas at LA LAKERS 6 (207½) Memphis COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG SIU-Edwardsville OFF N. Colorado CS Northridge OFF Rider Indiana St OFF UNLV at HAWAII OFF Colorado National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY OFF Columbus OFF at CAROLINA -112 Boston +102 at NY RANGERS OFF Philadelphia OFF at CHICAGO OFF Florida OFF at TORONTO OFF Detroit OFF at DALLAS OFF NY Islanders OFF at SAN JOSE OFF Arizona OFF at LAS VEGAS OFF Los Angeles OFF College Football Wednesday Bowls FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG First Responder Bowl At Dallas Boise St 3½ 2 (55½) Boston College Quick Lane Bowl At Detroit Georgia Tech 3½ 5½ (56½) Minnesota Cheez-It Bowl At Phoenix California +2 1 (38½) TCU More Bowls Independence Bowl At Shreveport, La. Temple 3 3½ (54½) Duke Pinstripe Bowl At New York Miami 3 3 (47½) Wisconsin Texas Bowl At Houston Vanderbilt 6½ 4 (55½) Baylor Music City Bowl At Nashville, Tenn. Auburn 5 3½ (55½) Purdue Camping World Bowl At Orlando, Fla. West Virginia 7 PK (67) Syracuse Alamo Bowl At San Antonio, Texas Washington St 6½ 3½ (53½) Iowa St Arizona Bowl At Tucson, Ariz. Arkansas St 2 1 (57½) Nevada Peach Bowl At Atlanta Michigan 6 7 (50½) Florida Belk Bowl At Charlotte, N.C. South Carolina 6½ 5 (53½) Virginia Saturday Orange Bowl At Miami Alabama 14½ 14 (77½) Oklahoma Cotton Bowl At Arlington, Texas Clemson 11 12½ (55) Notre Dame Monday (12/31) Military Bowl At Annapolis, Md. Cincinnati 6½ 6 (53½) Virginia Tech Sun Bowl At El Paso, Texas Stanford 6½ 6 (52) Pittsburgh Redbox Bowl At Santa Clara, Calif. Oregon 1½ 3 (48) Michigan St Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. Missouri 10 8 (74) Oklahoma St Holiday Bowl At San Diego Utah 7½ 7 (46) Northwestern Taxslayer Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Texas A&M 4½ 7 (58½) NC State Tuesday (Jan. 1) Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Mississippi St 5 7 (44) Iowa Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Penn St 4 6½ (47½) Kentucky Fiesta Bowl At Glendale, Ariz. LSU 8 7½ (55½) UCF Rose Bowl At Pasadena, Calif. Ohio State 5 6½ (58) Washington Sugar Bowl At New Orleans Georgia 10½ 12½ (58) Texas NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 7 7½ (48) Tampa Bay at NEW ENGLAND 12½ 13½ (44½) Buffalo Atlanta +5½ 3 (44½) at CAROLINA at MIAMI 4½ 3½ (38½) Jacksonville at INDIANAPOLIS 7½ 10 (48) NY Giants at PHILADELPHIA +1½ 2½ (46) Houston Minnesota 3½ 6 (42½) at DETROIT Green Bay 3½ 3 (47) at NY JETS at CLEVELAND 7½ 10 (44) Cincinnati LA Rams 12½ 14 (44) at ARIZONA Chicago 6½ 4½ (43) at SAN FRANCISCO at NEW ORLEANS 7 6½ (53) Pittsburgh Kansas City +2 1½ (55) at SEATTLE Monday Denver 2½ 3 (43) at OAKLAND

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.