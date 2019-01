By The Associated Press

NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 11½ (221½) Atlanta at CHARLOTTE 7½ (210½) Orlando at SAN ANTONIO 1 (218) Boston at HOUSTON 5½ (200) Memphis at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Dallas at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Minnesota Golden State 10 (227) at PHOENIX COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VIRGINIA 20 Marshall at PROVIDENCE PK Creighton National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON OFF Nashville OFF at NEW JERSEY OFF Vancouver OFF at MINNESOTA -144 Pittsburgh +134 at CAROLINA -128 Philadelphia +118 at BUFFALO -157 NY Islanders +147 at COLUMBUS -239 Ottawa +219 at ST. LOUIS OFF NY Rangers OFF Florida -123 at DETROIT +113 Tampa Bay -155 at ANAHEIM +145 at COLORADO -185 Los Angeles +170 at DALLAS -152 Montreal +142 Winnipeg -133 at EDMONTON +123 at CALGARY -117 San Jose +107 College Football Monday Bowls FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Military Bowl At Annapolis, Md. Cincinnati 6½ 6 (53½) Virginia Tech Sun Bowl At El Paso, Texas Stanford 6½ 4½ (52) Pittsburgh Redbox Bowl At Santa Clara, Calif. Oregon 1½ 2½ (48) Michigan St Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. Missouri 10 9 (74) Oklahoma St Holiday Bowl At San Diego Utah 7½ 7 (46) Northwestern Taxslayer Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Texas A&M 4½ 7 (56½) NC State Tuesday Bowls Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Mississippi St 5 7 (42½) Iowa Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Penn St 4 6½ (47½) Kentucky Fiesta Bowl At Glendale, Ariz. LSU 8 7½ (55½) UCF Rose Bowl At Pasadena, Calif. Ohio State 5 6½ (57½) Washington Sugar Bowl At New Orleans Georgia 10½ 12½ (58) Texas Monday National Championship Game (1/7) Championship Game At Santa Clara Alabama (-9) -6

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

