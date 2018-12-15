Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Presbyterian rolls past Trinity Baptist 87-44

December 15, 2018 4:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Chris Martin scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Presbyterian had little trouble with Trinity Baptist in an 87-44 victory on Saturday.

Adam Flagler led Presbyterian (6-5) with 13 points and Ethan Kay added 11 points.

The Blue Hose (6-5) had a 54-28 rebounding margin and 21 points off turnovers. Relying on jump-shooting, Presbyterian made 17 3-pointers but scored just 16 points in the paint.

Marquis Duncanson led the Eagles (4-7), a National Christian College Athletic Association team from Jacksonville, Florida, with eight points.

Advertisement

The Blue Hose (6-5), who average 11.6 3-pointers per game, made 9 of 18 3-pointers in the first half and shot 52 percent overall in taking a 48-19 lead. All 10 players who saw action in the first half played 10 minutes each and all 10 scored. By game’s end, 13 players took the court and all 13 scored.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress