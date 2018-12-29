Listen Live Sports

Prochett, Towns send Niagara past Norfolk St. with 83-75 win

December 29, 2018 5:36 pm
 
LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Marvin Prochet scored 23 points and James Towns scored 15 with a career-high 10 assists and seven rebounds and Niagara beat Norfolk State 83-75 on Saturday.

Prochet grabbed eight boards with three assists and Towns made 11 of 13 free throws. Keleaf Tate scored 14 points and Dominic Robb and Raheem Solomon each added 11 for Niagara (7-5). The Purple Eagles have won five of their last six after a 2-4 start to the season.

Kierell Green threw down a dunk with 9:13 left in the first half for a 22-21 Niagara lead and the Purple Eagles never trailed again. Tate’s 3-pointer later extended the margin to 35-25 and Niagara led 43-35 at halftime. Norfolk State never drew within closer than three points on two occasions after intermission.

Mastadi Pitt led Norfolk State (5-10) with 18 points. Steven Whitley and Nic Thomas each scored 13 points and Jordan Butler scored 12.

