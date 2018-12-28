Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Public can view video evidence from crowd-ramming trial

December 28, 2018 11:23 am
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The public can now view video evidence used in the trial of the man who drove his car into counterprotesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia.

The Daily Progress reported Thursday that various kinds of video footage submitted in the case against James Alex Fields Jr. can be viewed at the courthouse in Charlottesville.

The footage shows various angles of Fields driving his Dodge Challenger into a crowd. There’s also video from a police helicopter and footage from members of the crowd Fields slammed into.

More footage shows Fields’ arrest and interrogation as well as first responders attending to the woman who was killed, Heather Heyer, and injured counterprotesters.

Fields was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison earlier this month.

