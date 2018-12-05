Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Qatari man in basketball lawsuit gets diplomatic immunity

December 5, 2018 5:12 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Qatari man accused in a lawsuit of stiffing fellow investors in rapper Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 pro basketball league has been given diplomatic status that gives him “full immunity from all aspects of civil litigation.”

Ahmed al-Rumaihi’s status was revealed in a federal court filing in California this week as part of the case accusing the Qatari investor of not honoring several million dollars in financial commitments to the BIG3 Basketball league.

League co-founder and Hollywood executive Jeff Kwatinetz said in a sworn declaration that al-Rumaihi tried to use him to get access to his friend Steve Bannon and President Donald Trump.

League lawyers say al-Rumaihi left his Los Angeles home for Qatar months ago to avoid his deposition.

Representatives for al-Rumaihi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

