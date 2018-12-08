Listen Live Sports

QBE Shootout Par Scores

December 8, 2018 4:37 pm
 
Saturday
At Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Fla.
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Purse: $3.4 million
Second Round
Gary Woodland/Charley Hoffman 61-64—125 -19
Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman 59-66—125 -19
Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo 59-66—125 -19
Kevin Na/Bryson DeChambeau 59-67—126 -18
Luke List/Charles Howell III 61-66—127 -17
Lexi Thompson/Tony Finau 61-67—128 -16
Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III 62-67—129 -15
Steve Stricker/Sean O’Hair 62-67—129 -15
Brandt Snedeker/Billy Horschel 63-67—130 -14
Kyle Stanley/Pat Perez 63-68—131 -13
Andrew Landry/Luke Donald 63-68—131 -13
Kevin Kisner/Cameron Champ 63-71—134 -10

First Round: Scramble

Second Round: Modified alternate shot

Third Round: Four-ball

