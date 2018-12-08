QBE Shootout Par Scores

Saturday At Tiburon Golf Club Naples, Fla. Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 Purse: $3.4 million Second Round Gary Woodland/Charley Hoffman 61-64—125 -19 Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman 59-66—125 -19 Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo 59-66—125 -19 Kevin Na/Bryson DeChambeau 59-67—126 -18 Luke List/Charles Howell III 61-66—127 -17 Lexi Thompson/Tony Finau 61-67—128 -16 Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III 62-67—129 -15 Steve Stricker/Sean O’Hair 62-67—129 -15 Brandt Snedeker/Billy Horschel 63-67—130 -14 Kyle Stanley/Pat Perez 63-68—131 -13 Andrew Landry/Luke Donald 63-68—131 -13 Kevin Kisner/Cameron Champ 63-71—134 -10

First Round: Scramble

Second Round: Modified alternate shot

Third Round: Four-ball

