QBE Shootout Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Tiburon Golf Club
|Naples, Fla.
|Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
|Purse: $3.4 million
|Second Round
|Gary Woodland/Charley Hoffman
|61-64—125
|-19
|Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman
|59-66—125
|-19
|Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo
|59-66—125
|-19
|Kevin Na/Bryson DeChambeau
|59-67—126
|-18
|Luke List/Charles Howell III
|61-66—127
|-17
|Lexi Thompson/Tony Finau
|61-67—128
|-16
|Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III
|62-67—129
|-15
|Steve Stricker/Sean O’Hair
|62-67—129
|-15
|Brandt Snedeker/Billy Horschel
|63-67—130
|-14
|Kyle Stanley/Pat Perez
|63-68—131
|-13
|Andrew Landry/Luke Donald
|63-68—131
|-13
|Kevin Kisner/Cameron Champ
|63-71—134
|-10
First Round: Scramble
Second Round: Modified alternate shot
Third Round: Four-ball
