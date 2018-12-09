QBE Shootout Par Scores

Sunday At Tiburon Golf Club Naples, Fla. Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 Purse: $3.4 million Final Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman, $422,500 each 59-66-61—186 -30 Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo, $265,500 59-66-62—187 -29 Gary Woodland/Charley Hoffman, $132,500 61-64-63—188 -28 Kevin Na/Bryson DeChambeau, $132,500 59-67-62—188 -28 Luke List/Charles Howell III, $132,500 61-66-61—188 -28 Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III, $97,500 62-67-60—189 -27 Lexi Thompson/Tony Finau, $92,500 61-67-65—193 -23 Brandt Snedeker/Billy Horschel, $88,750 63-67-64—194 -22 Steve Stricker/Sean O’Hair, $88,750 62-67-65—194 -22 Andrew Landry/Luke Donald, $85,000 63-68-65—196 -20 Kyle Stanley/Pat Perez, $82,500 63-68-67—199 -18 Kevin Kisner/Cameron Champ, $80,000 63-71-68—202 -14

First Round: Scramble

Second Round: Modified alternate shot

Third Round: Four-ball

