QBE Shootout Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Tiburon Golf Club
|Naples, Fla.
|Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
|Purse: $3.4 million
|Final
|Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman, $422,500 each
|59-66-61—186
|-30
|Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo, $265,500
|59-66-62—187
|-29
|Gary Woodland/Charley Hoffman, $132,500
|61-64-63—188
|-28
|Kevin Na/Bryson DeChambeau, $132,500
|59-67-62—188
|-28
|Luke List/Charles Howell III, $132,500
|61-66-61—188
|-28
|Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III, $97,500
|62-67-60—189
|-27
|Lexi Thompson/Tony Finau, $92,500
|61-67-65—193
|-23
|Brandt Snedeker/Billy Horschel, $88,750
|63-67-64—194
|-22
|Steve Stricker/Sean O’Hair, $88,750
|62-67-65—194
|-22
|Andrew Landry/Luke Donald, $85,000
|63-68-65—196
|-20
|Kyle Stanley/Pat Perez, $82,500
|63-68-67—199
|-18
|Kevin Kisner/Cameron Champ, $80,000
|63-71-68—202
|-14
First Round: Scramble
Second Round: Modified alternate shot
Third Round: Four-ball
