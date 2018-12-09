Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

QBE Shootout Par Scores

December 9, 2018 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Sunday
At Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Fla.
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Purse: $3.4 million
Final
Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman, $422,500 each 59-66-61—186 -30
Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo, $265,500 59-66-62—187 -29
Gary Woodland/Charley Hoffman, $132,500 61-64-63—188 -28
Kevin Na/Bryson DeChambeau, $132,500 59-67-62—188 -28
Luke List/Charles Howell III, $132,500 61-66-61—188 -28
Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III, $97,500 62-67-60—189 -27
Lexi Thompson/Tony Finau, $92,500 61-67-65—193 -23
Brandt Snedeker/Billy Horschel, $88,750 63-67-64—194 -22
Steve Stricker/Sean O’Hair, $88,750 62-67-65—194 -22
Andrew Landry/Luke Donald, $85,000 63-68-65—196 -20
Kyle Stanley/Pat Perez, $82,500 63-68-67—199 -18
Kevin Kisner/Cameron Champ, $80,000 63-71-68—202 -14

First Round: Scramble

Second Round: Modified alternate shot

Third Round: Four-ball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America