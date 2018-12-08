QBE Shootout Scores

Saturday At Tiburon Golf Club Naples, Fla. Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 Purse: $3.4 million Second Round Gary Woodland/Charley Hoffman 61-64—125 Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman 59-66—125 Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo 59-66—125 Kevin Na/Bryson DeChambeau 59-67—126 Luke List/Charles Howell III 61-66—127 Lexi Thompson/Tony Finau 61-67—128 Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III 62-67—129 Steve Stricker/Sean O’Hair 62-67—129 Brandt Snedeker/Billy Horschel 63-67—130 Kyle Stanley/Pat Perez 63-68—131 Andrew Landry/Luke Donald 63-68—131 Kevin Kisner/Cameron Champ 63-71—134

First Round: Scramble

Second Round: Modified alternate shot

Third Round: Four-ball

