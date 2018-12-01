Listen Live Sports

Raiders activate DT Justin Ellis from injured reserve list

December 1, 2018 4:36 pm
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have activated defensive tackle Justin Ellis off the injured reserve list.

The Raiders waived offensive lineman Denver Kirkland on Saturday to make room on the roster. Oakland hosts Kansas City on Sunday.

Ellis injured his foot in the season opener against the Rams. He has played 60 games in his career with 134 tackles.

The Raiders also downgraded receiver Martavis Bryant from questionable to doubtful for Sunday’s game because of a knee injury.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

