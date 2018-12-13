Raiders-Bengals Preview Capsule

OAKLAND (3-10) at CINCINNATI (5-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Bengals by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Oakland 5-8, Cincinnati 6-7

SERIES RECORD — Raiders lead 20-10

LAST MEETING — Bengals beat Raiders 33-13, Sept. 13, 2015

LAST WEEK — Raiders beat Steelers 24-21; Bengals lost to Chargers 26-21

AP PRO32 RANKING — Raiders No. 30, Bengals No. 28

RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (25), PASS (14).

RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (31), PASS (18).

BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (26), PASS (20).

BENGALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (29).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Series includes two playoff wins by Raiders, including 20-10 in divisional round of 1990 season — last season Bengals won postseason game. … Raiders fired GM Reggie McKenzie on Monday. … Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther had same job last four years in Cincinnati. Raiders allowing 6.52 yards per play under Guenther, worst in NFL since merger after 13 games. … QB Derek Carr has gone 263 pass attempts without throwing INT, 14 short of Rich Gannon’s franchise record in 2001. … Carr has 105.4 passer rating since trade of No. 1 WR Amari Cooper, compared to 89.4 before deal. … Carr needs three TDs to tie Bengals’ Andy Dalton for most in a player’s first five seasons (124). … Jared Cook has four 100-yard receiving games, second most among NFL tight ends. … Raiders have league-low 11 sacks, tied for third worst with 43 sacks allowed. … Bengals have lost seven of eight and five in a row, their third-longest losing streak in coach Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons. … QB Jeff Driskel makes third NFL start in place of Dalton, out for season with torn thumb ligament. … Bengals playing final home game. They’ve averaged 51,673, second-smallest attendance since Paul Brown Stadium opened in 2000. They’re 3-4 at home. … Fantasy tip: Bengals are leaning heavily on RB Joe Mixon in December with offense depleted by injuries. He either carried or was intended receiver on 10 of first 13 plays vs. Chargers. He’s facing defense ranked No. 31 against run.

___

