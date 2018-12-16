Raiders-Bengals Stats

Oakland 0 7 6 3—16 Cincinnati 7 13 0 10—30 First Quarter

Cin_Boyd 7 pass from Driskel (Bullock kick), 3:00.

Second Quarter

Cin_Mixon 1 run (Bullock kick), 10:17.

Cin_FG Bullock 34, 6:41.

Oak_L.Smith 1 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 3:48.

Cin_FG Bullock 38, 1:39.

Third Quarter

Oak_FG Carlson 50, 6:27.

Oak_FG Carlson 27, 2:38.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_FG Bullock 23, 10:45.

Oak_FG Carlson 40, 5:05.

Cin_Mixon 15 run (Bullock kick), 4:04.

A_44,568.

___

Oak Cin First downs 13 18 Total Net Yards 297 294 Rushes-yards 16-68 41-171 Passing 229 123 Punt Returns 3-22 1-4 Kickoff Returns 3-71 4-168 Interceptions Ret. 1-1 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 21-38-0 14-33-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 5-34 1-7 Punts 6-38.2 5-43.2 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 8-90 9-85 Time of Possession 26:41 33:19

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oakland, Martin 9-39, Waller 1-21, Richard 4-9, Washington 1-1, Roberts 1-(minus 2). Cincinnati, Mixon 27-129, Driskel 7-32, Bernard 6-7, Ross 1-3.

PASSING_Oakland, Carr 21-38-0-263. Cincinnati, Driskel 14-33-1-130.

RECEIVING_Oakland, J.Nelson 6-88, Richard 5-67, Roberts 3-29, Cook 2-23, Ateman 2-20, Waller 1-44, L.Smith 1-1, Carr 1-(minus 9). Cincinnati, Boyd 4-38, Erickson 3-23, Bernard 2-25, Mixon 2-1, Uzomah 1-27, Core 1-10, Ross 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

