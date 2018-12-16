Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raiders-Bengals Stats

December 16, 2018 4:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland 0 7 6 3—16
Cincinnati 7 13 0 10—30
First Quarter

Cin_Boyd 7 pass from Driskel (Bullock kick), 3:00.

Second Quarter

Cin_Mixon 1 run (Bullock kick), 10:17.

Cin_FG Bullock 34, 6:41.

Oak_L.Smith 1 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 3:48.

Advertisement

Cin_FG Bullock 38, 1:39.

Third Quarter

Oak_FG Carlson 50, 6:27.

Oak_FG Carlson 27, 2:38.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_FG Bullock 23, 10:45.

Oak_FG Carlson 40, 5:05.

Cin_Mixon 15 run (Bullock kick), 4:04.

A_44,568.

___

Oak Cin
First downs 13 18
Total Net Yards 297 294
Rushes-yards 16-68 41-171
Passing 229 123
Punt Returns 3-22 1-4
Kickoff Returns 3-71 4-168
Interceptions Ret. 1-1 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-38-0 14-33-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-34 1-7
Punts 6-38.2 5-43.2
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-90 9-85
Time of Possession 26:41 33:19

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oakland, Martin 9-39, Waller 1-21, Richard 4-9, Washington 1-1, Roberts 1-(minus 2). Cincinnati, Mixon 27-129, Driskel 7-32, Bernard 6-7, Ross 1-3.

PASSING_Oakland, Carr 21-38-0-263. Cincinnati, Driskel 14-33-1-130.

RECEIVING_Oakland, J.Nelson 6-88, Richard 5-67, Roberts 3-29, Cook 2-23, Ateman 2-20, Waller 1-44, L.Smith 1-1, Carr 1-(minus 9). Cincinnati, Boyd 4-38, Erickson 3-23, Bernard 2-25, Mixon 2-1, Uzomah 1-27, Core 1-10, Ross 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress