Raiders-Chiefs Preview Capsule

OAKLAND (4-11) at KANSAS CITY (11-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 14

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Raiders 6-9; Chiefs 8-6-1

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 64-53-2

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Raiders 40-33, Dec. 2

LAST WEEK — Raiders beat Broncos 27-14; Chiefs lost to Seahawks 38-31

AP PRO32 RANKING — Raiders No. 31; Chiefs No. 4

RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (26), PASS (16)

RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (30), PASS (14)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (16), PASS (3)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (28), PASS (31)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chiefs can clinch AFC West and No. 1 seed in playoffs with win. … Kansas City has won seven of last eight against Raiders. … Oakland WR Dwayne Harris returned punt 99 yards for touchdown last week against Broncos, ending team’s 10-year streak without punt return TD. … Oakland has not allowed opposing QB to throw for 300 yards in nine straight weeks. … Raiders QB Derek Carr has NFL-best streak of 325 passes without interception. … Raiders RB Doug Martin ran for 107 yards against Denver, his first 100-yard game since Week 11 of 2015. … TE Jared Cook has 868 yards receiving this season, fifth most in Raiders history. … Chiefs are 6-1 at home this season. … Kansas City has won 20 of last 22 against AFC West. … Chiefs are 13-4 in December over past four seasons. … Chiefs have scored franchise-record 530 points this season. … QB Patrick Mahomes leads NFL with 48 TD passes. He is second with 4,816 yards passing. … Travis Kelce has five 100-yard receiving games. He leads league among TEs with 1,274 yards receiving. … Chiefs are tied for second in NFL with 49 sacks. DE Chris Jones has sack in NFL-record 11 consecutive games. He has 15 1/2 this season. … Chiefs LB Dee Ford has 12 sacks and six forced fumbles. … Andy Reid needs one win to pass ex-Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer (205) for seventh-most wins in NFL history. … Fantasy tip: Martin and Raiders RB Jalen Richard are both solid plays against porous Kansas City defense, which is equally inept defending run and pass. So is Carr, even though he threw for just 167 yards last week against Denver.

