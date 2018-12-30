Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Raiders-Chiefs Stats

December 30, 2018 7:20 pm
 
Oakland 0 3 0 0— 3
Kansas City 14 7 7 7—35
First Quarter

KC_Hill 67 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:41.

KC_Sorensen 54 interception return (Butker kick), 5:44.

Second Quarter

KC_Dam.Williams 4 run (Butker kick), 9:31.

Oak_FG Carlson 50, 1:04.

Third Quarter

KC_Robinson 89 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:33.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Hill 15 run (Butker kick), 13:25.

A_77,550.

___

Oak KC
First downs 20 18
Total Net Yards 292 409
Rushes-yards 29-127 27-99
Passing 165 310
Punt Returns 0-0 1-3
Kickoff Returns 3-91 1-26
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-121
Comp-Att-Int 24-33-2 16-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-20 0-0
Punts 4-45.5 1-28.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-22 4-50
Time of Possession 33:56 26:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oakland, Martin 21-100, Washington 4-30, Richard 3-1, Roberts 1-(minus 4). Kansas City, Dam.Williams 11-51, Dar.Williams 11-31, Hill 1-15, Henne 1-3, Mahomes 2-1, West 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Oakland, Carr 24-33-2-185. Kansas City, Mahomes 14-24-1-281, Henne 2-3-0-29.

RECEIVING_Oakland, J.Nelson 9-78, Roberts 5-31, Cook 3-28, Waller 3-23, Richard 2-17, Ateman 1-7, Martin 1-1. Kansas City, Hill 5-101, Kelce 5-62, Sherman 2-19, Robinson 1-89, Dieter 1-22, Benjamin 1-9, Dam.Williams 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

