The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Raiders sign DE Damontre Moore

December 4, 2018 5:45 pm
 
< a min read
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent defensive end Damontre Moore and waived defensive end Fadol Brown.

The team made the move Tuesday, two days after Brown jumped offside to extend a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that sealed a victory for Kansas City.

Moore enters his second stint with the Raiders. He spent part of the 2016 training camp with the team.

Moore has played for the Giants, Miami, Seattle and Dallas during his five-year career. He has not been in the league this year. He has played 52 games with 10 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

