Rams, St. Louis PSL holders reach $24 million settlement

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The NFL’s Rams will pay $24 million to personal seat license holders in St. Louis who filed a class-action lawsuit after the team moved to Los Angeles.

The settlement notice was filed in federal court last week but details weren’t released until Wednesday.

The class-action suit was filed on behalf of thousands of fans who bought PSLs that were good for 30 seasons, which was the length of the lease at the St. Louis stadium formerly known as the Edward Jones Dome. Rams owner Stan Kroenke took the team to California in 2016 after 21 seasons in St. Louis.

The lawsuit sought a refund for the nine unused years of the seat license fee, plus damages.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.