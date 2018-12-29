Listen Live Sports

Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 in Scotland’s Old Firm derby

December 29, 2018 10:34 am
 
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Brendan Rodgers’ 12-match unbeaten run in Old Firm encounters ended as Celtic lost 1-0 at fierce Glasgow rival Rangers to leave the Scottish Premiership’s title race wide open on Saturday.

Ryan Jack scored in the 31st minute at Ibrox to earn Rangers a victory that drew it level on 42 points with Celtic in the standings. Kilmarnock and Aberdeen, who were also playing Saturday, are within five points of their more illustrious rivals.

Rodgers had won 10 and drawn two of his 12 Old Firm derbies since moving to Glasgow 2 1/2 years ago.

It was Rangers manager Steven Gerrard’s first win in the prestigious fixture in his opening season in charge of the team.

“It’s all about the supporters,” Gerrard said, “they’ve been punished a lot in this fixture. They need to enjoy tonight and the next couple of weeks because they haven’t had the bragging rights for a long time.

“We were better to a man.”

Rodgers agreed.

“No excuses. We weren’t at our best.”

