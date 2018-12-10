Rangers-Lightning Sum

N.Y. Rangers 2 0 1—3 Tampa Bay 1 2 3—6

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 6 (Strome, Namestnikov), 12:19. 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 13 (Hedman, Miller), 14:09 (pp). 3, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 7 (Vesey), 15:07.

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 14 (Point, Hedman), 6:19 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, McDonagh 3 (Kucherov, Point), 12:42.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 7 (Cernak), 10:17. 7, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 15 (Palat, Coburn), 10:41. 8, N.Y. Rangers, Fast 3 (Chytil), 17:34. 9, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 8 (Killorn, Miller), 19:21.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-5-13_26. Tampa Bay 13-16-7_36.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1; Tampa Bay 2 of 6.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 10-9-3 (35 shots-30 saves). Tampa Bay, Domingue 14-4-0 (26-23).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:33.

Referees_Francis Charron, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Steve Barton.

