Rangers-Lightning Sums

N.Y. Rangers 2 0 1—3 Tampa Bay 1 2 3—6

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 6 (Namestnikov, Strome), 12:19. 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 13 (Hedman, Miller), 14:09 (pp). 3, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 7 (Vesey), 15:07. Penalties_Strome, NYR, (hooking), 1:02; Hedman, TB, (tripping), 10:14; Staal, NYR, (interference), 13:25; Kreider, NYR, (cross checking), 16:23; Pionk, NYR, (roughing), 17:52.

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 14 (Hedman, Point), 6:19 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, McDonagh 3 (Point, Kucherov), 12:42. Penalties_Pionk, NYR, (tripping), 5:45.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 7 (Cernak), 10:17. 7, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 15 (Coburn, Palat), 10:41. 8, N.Y. Rangers, Fast 3 (Chytil), 17:34. 9, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 8 (Miller, Killorn), 19:21. Penalties_Namestnikov, NYR, (slashing), 3:57; Cernak, TB, Major (fighting), 15:17; Beleskey, NYR, Major (fighting), 15:17.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-5-13_26. Tampa Bay 13-16-7_36.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1; Tampa Bay 2 of 6.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 10-9-3 (35 shots-30 saves). Tampa Bay, Domingue 14-4-0 (26-23).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:33.

Referees_Francis Charron, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Steve Barton.

