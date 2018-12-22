Listen Live Sports

Rangers-Maple Leafs Sums

December 22, 2018 9:41 pm
 
N.Y. Rangers 0 1 2—3
Toronto 1 0 4—5

First Period_1, Toronto, Marleau 10 (Rielly), 2:58. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Pionk 5 (Skjei, Vesey), 15:00. Penalties_Marleau, TOR, (holding), 1:10; McQuaid, NYR, (cross checking), 6:10; McQuaid, NYR, (holding), 6:10; Tavares, TOR, (holding), 15:33.

Third Period_3, Toronto, Johnsson 8 (Marner, Tavares), 1:37. 4, Toronto, Rielly 12 (Gauthier, Johnsson), 5:26. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 10 (Pionk, Chytil), 6:34. 6, Toronto, Marner 11 (Johnsson, Tavares), 12:53. 7, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 16 (Staal, Hayes), 16:19. 8, Toronto, Marner 12, 19:40. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 10-10-8_28. Toronto 15-10-11_36.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2; Toronto 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 5-5-0 (35 shots-31 saves). Toronto, Andersen 20-9-1 (28-25).

A_19,466 (18,819). T_2:20.

Referees_Francis Charron, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Andrew Smith.

