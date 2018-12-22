Raptors-76ers, Box

TORONTO (101)

Anunoby 2-4 0-0 5, Siakam 11-21 4-4 26, Monroe 3-7 0-0 6, Lowry 6-16 6-6 20, Green 3-12 2-2 9, Miles 1-4 0-0 3, Powell 4-8 3-3 13, Boucher 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 1-5 2-4 4, VanVleet 5-14 0-0 12, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Richardson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-95 17-19 101.

PHILADELPHIA (126)

Butler 4-10 4-4 12, Muscala 1-3 1-2 4, Embiid 10-15 7-9 27, Simmons 11-13 4-6 26, Redick 7-12 4-6 22, Bolden 1-3 2-2 4, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Shamet 1-5 1-1 3, McConnell 3-11 0-0 6, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Korkmaz 6-9 2-3 16, Milton 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 46-85 26-35 126.

Toronto 30 29 20 22—101 Philadelphia 29 36 26 35—126

3-Point Goals_Toronto 10-40 (Powell 2-4, VanVleet 2-6, Lowry 2-9, Richardson 1-1, Anunoby 1-2, Miles 1-4, Green 1-5, Wright 0-1, Brown 0-1, Boucher 0-1, Siakam 0-6), Philadelphia 8-24 (Redick 4-5, Korkmaz 2-5, Milton 1-1, Muscala 1-3, Bolden 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McConnell 0-2, Butler 0-2, Shamet 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 41 (Monroe 8), Philadelphia 53 (Simmons 12). Assists_Toronto 17 (Lowry 5), Philadelphia 33 (Simmons 8). Total Fouls_Toronto 24, Philadelphia 21. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second) 2, Toronto coach Nick Nurse, Butler, Embiid, Simmons. A_20,691 (20,478).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.