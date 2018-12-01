Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry out with back injury

December 1, 2018 6:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry is sidelined with an unspecified back injury.

Lowry will miss Saturday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after his back flared up earlier in the day. Raptors coach Nick Nurse did not give any details about Lowry’s injury or a timetable for when he might be back.

Fred VanVleet will start in place of Lowry, who started Toronto’s first 23 games. The Raptors enter riding a seven-game winning streak and are a league-best 19-4.

Lowry is averaging 15.4 points and an NBA-leading 10.3 assists per game. He had 10 points and 12 assists in Toronto’s win on Wednesday night over defending champion Golden State.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize