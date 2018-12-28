Raptors-Magic, Box

TORONTO (87)

Leonard 7-19 5-5 21, Siakam 1-8 2-3 4, Ibaka 8-16 0-0 17, VanVleet 3-12 3-4 11, Green 1-6 0-0 2, Anunoby 2-4 2-4 8, Miles 1-9 5-6 7, Boucher 3-4 0-0 9, Monroe 0-4 0-0 0, Wright 2-8 0-0 6, Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Richardson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 28-95 19-24 87.

ORLANDO (116)

Isaac 4-13 3-3 14, Gordon 3-6 2-2 9, Vucevic 12-17 6-8 30, Augustin 5-7 5-5 17, Fournier 3-11 0-0 7, Iwundu 4-7 2-2 10, Martin 1-2 0-0 2, Birch 1-2 0-0 2, Bamba 3-5 1-2 7, Briscoe 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 1-11 0-0 2, Ross 6-10 0-0 14, Grant 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-93 19-22 116.

Toronto 29 19 15 24— 87 Orlando 25 32 35 24—116

3-Point Goals_Toronto 12-34 (Boucher 3-3, Anunoby 2-2, Wright 2-5, Leonard 2-5, VanVleet 2-6, Ibaka 1-3, Brown 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Green 0-1, Siakam 0-2, Miles 0-5), Orlando 9-26 (Isaac 3-5, Augustin 2-3, Ross 2-4, Gordon 1-2, Fournier 1-6, Iwundu 0-1, Vucevic 0-1, Simmons 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 41 (Ibaka 8), Orlando 60 (Vucevic 20). Assists_Toronto 18 (Wright 6), Orlando 29 (Vucevic 8). Total Fouls_Toronto 21, Orlando 20. Technicals_Gordon. A_18,846 (18,846).

