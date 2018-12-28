Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raptors-Magic, Box

December 28, 2018 9:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
TORONTO (87)

Leonard 7-19 5-5 21, Siakam 1-8 2-3 4, Ibaka 8-16 0-0 17, VanVleet 3-12 3-4 11, Green 1-6 0-0 2, Anunoby 2-4 2-4 8, Miles 1-9 5-6 7, Boucher 3-4 0-0 9, Monroe 0-4 0-0 0, Wright 2-8 0-0 6, Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Richardson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 28-95 19-24 87.

ORLANDO (116)

Isaac 4-13 3-3 14, Gordon 3-6 2-2 9, Vucevic 12-17 6-8 30, Augustin 5-7 5-5 17, Fournier 3-11 0-0 7, Iwundu 4-7 2-2 10, Martin 1-2 0-0 2, Birch 1-2 0-0 2, Bamba 3-5 1-2 7, Briscoe 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 1-11 0-0 2, Ross 6-10 0-0 14, Grant 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-93 19-22 116.

Toronto 29 19 15 24— 87
Orlando 25 32 35 24—116

3-Point Goals_Toronto 12-34 (Boucher 3-3, Anunoby 2-2, Wright 2-5, Leonard 2-5, VanVleet 2-6, Ibaka 1-3, Brown 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Green 0-1, Siakam 0-2, Miles 0-5), Orlando 9-26 (Isaac 3-5, Augustin 2-3, Ross 2-4, Gordon 1-2, Fournier 1-6, Iwundu 0-1, Vucevic 0-1, Simmons 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 41 (Ibaka 8), Orlando 60 (Vucevic 20). Assists_Toronto 18 (Wright 6), Orlando 29 (Vucevic 8). Total Fouls_Toronto 21, Orlando 20. Technicals_Gordon. A_18,846 (18,846).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union