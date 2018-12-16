Raptors-Nuggets, Box

TORONTO (86)

Miles 2-12 0-0 6, Leonard 12-21 4-4 29, Ibaka 6-10 1-1 14, Wright 6-12 3-3 15, Green 3-9 0-0 7, Anunoby 2-10 1-4 7, Boucher 0-1 0-0 0, Monroe 2-6 0-2 4, Brown 2-7 0-0 4, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-88 9-14 86.

DENVER (95)

Hernangomez 0-5 2-3 2, Jokic 11-19 4-5 26, Plumlee 4-8 2-2 10, Murray 7-16 2-2 19, Craig 5-14 0-0 13, Lyles 1-6 2-2 4, Morris 5-11 0-0 12, Young 1-1 0-0 3, Beasley 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 36-85 13-16 95.

Toronto 23 24 25 14—86 Denver 23 16 29 27—95

3-Point Goals_Toronto 7-35 (Anunoby 2-8, Miles 2-9, Ibaka 1-1, Green 1-4, Leonard 1-6, Boucher 0-1, Brown 0-2, Wright 0-4), Denver 10-30 (Craig 3-8, Murray 3-8, Morris 2-3, Young 1-1, Beasley 1-2, Jokic 0-1, Lyles 0-3, Hernangomez 0-4). Fouled Out_Ibaka. Rebounds_Toronto 51 (Leonard 14), Denver 44 (Jokic 9). Assists_Toronto 13 (Leonard, Wright 4), Denver 21 (Murray, Jokic, Morris 4). Total Fouls_Toronto 16, Denver 14. Technicals_Green, Ibaka. A_19,520 (19,520).

