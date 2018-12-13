Raptors-Warriors, Box

TORONTO (113)

Da.Green 6-11 2-2 15, Siakam 5-10 2-2 13, Ibaka 7-16 6-6 20, VanVleet 4-8 0-0 10, Lowry 9-18 3-4 23, Anunoby 2-6 0-2 4, Miles 2-4 2-2 8, Monroe 2-4 1-1 5, Valanciunas 3-4 0-0 6, Wright 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 44-91 16-19 113.

GOLDEN STATE (93)

Durant 13-22 2-2 30, Dr.Green 1-5 0-0 2, Looney 2-6 0-0 4, Curry 3-12 2-2 10, Thompson 7-17 0-0 14, McKinnie 3-4 0-1 7, Jerebko 1-2 0-0 3, Bell 2-2 1-2 5, Cook 6-9 1-1 13, Livingston 0-1 1-2 1, Lee 0-0 2-2 2, Evans 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 39-82 9-13 93.

Toronto 31 26 25 31—113 Golden State 22 19 26 26— 93

3-Point Goals_Toronto 9-28 (VanVleet 2-3, Miles 2-3, Lowry 2-7, Siakam 1-2, Richardson 1-3, Da.Green 1-5, Wright 0-1, Anunoby 0-1, Ibaka 0-3), Golden State 6-26 (Durant 2-4, Curry 2-8, Jerebko 1-2, McKinnie 1-2, Cook 0-2, Dr.Green 0-3, Thompson 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 48 (Ibaka 12), Golden State 40 (Bell, Durant 7). Assists_Toronto 27 (Lowry 12), Golden State 28 (Dr.Green 7). Total Fouls_Toronto 17, Golden State 18. Technicals_Dr.Green. A_19,596 (19,596).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.