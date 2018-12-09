Ravens-Chiefs Stats

Baltimore 0 10 7 7 0—24 Kansas City 7 10 0 7 3—27 First Quarter

KC_Dam.Williams 1 run (Butker kick), 3:03.

Second Quarter

Bal_Dixon 3 run (Tucker kick), 14:17.

Bal_FG Tucker 28, 7:00.

KC_Kelce 15 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:37.

KC_FG Butker 24, :00.

Third Quarter

Bal_M.Williams 10 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:10.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_J.Brown 9 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:04.

KC_Dam.Williams 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :53.

Overtime

KC_FG Butker 35, 4:42.

A_74,336.

___

Bal KC First downs 24 30 Total Net Yards 321 441 Rushes-yards 39-198 27-94 Passing 123 347 Punt Returns 1-55 2-13 Kickoff Returns 1-30 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-5 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 13-26-0 35-53-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-24 3-30 Punts 3-52.7 3-37.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 11-112 7-53 Time of Possession 31:27 37:00

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 13-71, Edwards 16-67, Dixon 8-59, Montgomery 2-1. Kansas City, Ware 15-75, Dam.Williams 8-14, Hill 1-6, Sherman 1-2, Mahomes 2-(minus 3).

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 13-24-0-147, Griffin 0-2-0-0. Kansas City, Mahomes 35-53-1-377.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Snead 5-61, Crabtree 3-31, J.Brown 2-23, Dixon 1-21, M.Williams 1-10, Montgomery 1-1. Kansas City, Hill 8-139, Kelce 7-77, Ware 5-54, Robinson 5-42, Dam.Williams 4-16, Harris 3-28, Conley 2-13, Dar.Williams 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 51, Butker 43.

