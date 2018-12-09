Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ravens-Chiefs Stats

December 9, 2018 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore 0 10 7 7 0—24
Kansas City 7 10 0 7 3—27
First Quarter

KC_Dam.Williams 1 run (Butker kick), 3:03.

Second Quarter

Bal_Dixon 3 run (Tucker kick), 14:17.

Bal_FG Tucker 28, 7:00.

KC_Kelce 15 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:37.

Advertisement

KC_FG Butker 24, :00.

Third Quarter

Bal_M.Williams 10 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:10.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_J.Brown 9 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:04.

KC_Dam.Williams 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :53.

Overtime

KC_FG Butker 35, 4:42.

A_74,336.

___

Bal KC
First downs 24 30
Total Net Yards 321 441
Rushes-yards 39-198 27-94
Passing 123 347
Punt Returns 1-55 2-13
Kickoff Returns 1-30 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-5 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 13-26-0 35-53-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-24 3-30
Punts 3-52.7 3-37.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 11-112 7-53
Time of Possession 31:27 37:00

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 13-71, Edwards 16-67, Dixon 8-59, Montgomery 2-1. Kansas City, Ware 15-75, Dam.Williams 8-14, Hill 1-6, Sherman 1-2, Mahomes 2-(minus 3).

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 13-24-0-147, Griffin 0-2-0-0. Kansas City, Mahomes 35-53-1-377.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Snead 5-61, Crabtree 3-31, J.Brown 2-23, Dixon 1-21, M.Williams 1-10, Montgomery 1-1. Kansas City, Hill 8-139, Kelce 7-77, Ware 5-54, Robinson 5-42, Dam.Williams 4-16, Harris 3-28, Conley 2-13, Dar.Williams 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 51, Butker 43.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America