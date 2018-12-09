Ravens-Chiefs Stats

|Baltimore
|0
|10
|7
|7
|0—24
|Kansas City
|7
|10
|0
|7
|3—27
|First Quarter
KC_Dam.Williams 1 run (Butker kick), 3:03.
Bal_Dixon 3 run (Tucker kick), 14:17.
Bal_FG Tucker 28, 7:00.
KC_Kelce 15 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:37.
KC_FG Butker 24, :00.
Bal_M.Williams 10 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:10.
Bal_J.Brown 9 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:04.
KC_Dam.Williams 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :53.
KC_FG Butker 35, 4:42.
A_74,336.
___
|Bal
|KC
|First downs
|24
|30
|Total Net Yards
|321
|441
|Rushes-yards
|39-198
|27-94
|Passing
|123
|347
|Punt Returns
|1-55
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|1-30
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-5
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-26-0
|35-53-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-24
|3-30
|Punts
|3-52.7
|3-37.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-112
|7-53
|Time of Possession
|31:27
|37:00
___
RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 13-71, Edwards 16-67, Dixon 8-59, Montgomery 2-1. Kansas City, Ware 15-75, Dam.Williams 8-14, Hill 1-6, Sherman 1-2, Mahomes 2-(minus 3).
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 13-24-0-147, Griffin 0-2-0-0. Kansas City, Mahomes 35-53-1-377.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Snead 5-61, Crabtree 3-31, J.Brown 2-23, Dixon 1-21, M.Williams 1-10, Montgomery 1-1. Kansas City, Hill 8-139, Kelce 7-77, Ware 5-54, Robinson 5-42, Dam.Williams 4-16, Harris 3-28, Conley 2-13, Dar.Williams 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 51, Butker 43.
